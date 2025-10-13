  • home icon
  Baseball
"My son had an amazing experience" - Yu Darvish's wife Seiko thanks Padres scouting team for helping Shoei

By Harshita Jain
Published Oct 13, 2025 14:14 GMT
Yu Darvish with his family.(seiko_darvish/ shoeidar/Instagram)
Yu Darvish with his family (image credits: instagram/seiko_darvish, shoeidar)

Yu Darvish’s wife, Seiko, proudly wrote a heartfelt note for the San Diego Padres scout team for giving their son a chance. Shoei Darvish is participating in youth baseball and plays for the Padres scout team. The program helps young players to get professional-level experience.

Seiko shared an image of the field on her Instagram. It highlighted Shoei in a San Diego uniform with his teammates on Sunday.

“I’m so grateful that my son had such an amazing experience and created unforgettable memories through this opportunity," Seiko wrote. "The bond he built with his teammates, inspiring and pushing one another, was truly special.
Thanks to everyone involved, he’s grown so much through this journey.A heartfelt thank you to the Padres Scouting Team coaches, staff, and all the players for giving him such a wonderful opportunity.”
Yu Darvish's wife, Seiko, shared a story.(seiko_darvish/Instagram)

Seiko is a former wrestler from Japan who won four world champion titles and an ADCC bronze medalist. The couple tied the knot in 2016, and she is the mother of five children. Shoei is the oldest son and is playing for UC San Diego.

Yu Darvish’s wife, Seiko, shared their daughter Kinder’s flag football.

Seiko Darvish shared a clip of her kindergarten daughter playing flag football on Instagram in August. She wrote a Japanese text on her clip.

“My daughter (in kindergarten class) played in her very first flag football game and scored her first touchdown,” Darvish wrote (traslated to English). "The coach and the moms worked together to organize the schedule.”
She included in the caption that the game was played the day before she posted the clip.

“Girls flag football 🏈 on 30 August,” Darvish wrote.

The Padres were eliminated in the National wild-card series by the Chicago Cubs 3-1. Yu Darvish missed the first half of the 2025 season due to right elbow inflammation and struggled to maintain his form after returning. He posted a 5.38 ERA across 15 starts.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

