Naoyuki Uwasawa Free Agency: Top 5 landing spots for Japanese sensation as MLB move gets closer

RHP Naoyuki Uwasawa has been officially posted alongside his Japanese teammate Shota Imanaga. The 29-year-old right-hander had a 2.96 ERA in 170 innings last season for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters, but he only struck out 124 batters. It is believed that he has a far lower ceiling than Imanaga but will still be chased by many ballclubs during the 45-day negotiation window, which ends on Jan. 11.

Exploring top five landing spots for Naoyuki Uwasawa

#1, Cincinnati Reds

Sports Hochi reported that in September, nearing the end of his Nippon Ham Fighters season, he was being scouted by many teams, including the Cincinnati Reds.

Pitcher Naoyuki Uwasawa has never had a lot of strikeouts. Despite his tendency to rely more on his defense, the right-handed pitcher does not give up many walks because he throws a lot of strikes. He doesn't stand out in terms of material things. His starting fastball velocity, which hovers around 91 mph, is a little below average by major league standards but could help the Reds in 2024.

#2, St. Louis Cardinals

The pitching staff let down an otherwise strong club, and the St. Louis Cardinals are retooling their starting rotation this winter. St. Louis needs to explore every avenue to acquire the best additions. It plans to recruit three or more new starters. It's doubtful that the Cardinals sign all three lucrative free-agent contracts given their budgetary constraints.

St. Louis will probably need to look in the trade market to locate a player to complement one or more major signings or search free agency for a steal on a starter. The fact that Uwasawa was posted earlier made the latter slightly more realistic.

#3, Boston Red Sox

As long as they are unsigned, names like reigning NL Cy-Young winner Blake Snell will reverberate throughout Boston, but there are also some fascinating names to look into on the overseas market.

In 170 innings across 24 starts last season, Uwasawa recorded a 2.96 ERA, a 124-to-41 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a 1.14 write-in percentage. The Red Sox have been actively scouting in Japan for a long time, and they will do all in their power to strengthen a rotation that has been falling short for years. There will be a lot of names to keep an eye on, including Uwasawa.

#4, Chicago Cubs

To the list of Japanese pitchers the Chicago Cubs have been keeping an eye on, add Naoyuki Uwasawa. They wanted to fill their book since they thought a lot of new talent might be joining the MLB this offseason.

This pitcher's style has not historically worked well in Major League Baseball, and Uwasawa's entry via the posting system won't assist him either. However, the Cubs lost Marcus Stroman in the offseason, and Uwasawa would be a good value to take his place.

#5, Minnesota Twins

The Twins had a decent run last season but failed to go past the wild-card series in the playoffs. Now, they have lost their ace, Sonny Gray, this offseason to the Cardinals and will have to address that lack immediately. Uwasawa would be a budget-friendly option for the Twins and could add a lot of potency to their pen.

