In late January, Washington Nationals pitcher Chad Kuhl's wife Amanda was diagnosed with cancer just when the pair was planning for a baby this season. The couple who already have a two-year-old son, Hudson, were willing to expand their family.

Consequently, Amanda visited her gynecologist to discuss her growing family with her husband. While undergoing a regular medical examination, the physician detected a mass in her breast, which led to her being diagnosed with cancer.

“All of this for me started because we were talking about expanding our family to begin with,” Amanda narrates. “That’s why I went to my doctor – we were planning for baby number two this season. That’s why my doctor did my annual visit when she did. During that annual visit is when she found the lump.”

Amanda's medical appointments are scheduled in such a way that they do not interfere with her husband's job, as he recently signed a minor league contract with the Washington National on February 4, 2023. Chad was added to the team's roster for the start of the season on March 30.

Amanda has been open and honest about her condition ever since she was diagnosed with breast cancer by sharing her experiences on her Instagram account.

“It was important to me, first of all, so people knew to do their self testing, because I wasn’t,” Amanda said. “But other than that, I just wanted to share what a 30-year-old going through chemo is."

"Happy Chemo Day." - Amanda Kuhl

Chad Kuhl's wife Amanda Kuhl froze her eggs

In an interview with MLB.com, Washington Nationals pitcher Chad Kuhl's wife Amanda Kuhl opens up about preserving her eggs. This choice was made to allow the couple the possibility of expanding their family later on.

"That was a tough blow to us. To see her go through the egg saving and fertility treatments and to see her stab herself once a night, it’s something that I don’t think I could do myself," Chad said. You see that strength in her because it’s almost like just another thing that she was going to do, and it wasn’t something that she was going to complain about.”

Recently, Amanda and Chad have also launched the “Cancer Isn’t Kuhl” campaign on April 28 in partnership with Washington Nationals Philanthropies to benefit Breast Care in the U.S. capital.

