The New York Yankees have made some roster changes ahead of the weekend. On Friday, it was announced that the team had DFA'd Colton Brewer and recalled Greg Weissert from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The team needed a fresh arm as it went through four pitchers and a position player on the mound in an 11-2 loss on Thursday. The Minnesota Twins got to Yankees starter Jhony Brito early, and he only lasted 0.2 innings, causing the team to scramble for arms.

New York Yankees @Yankees Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:



• Recalled RHP Greg Weissert (#85) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

• Designated RHP Colten Brewer for assignment. Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:• Recalled RHP Greg Weissert (#85) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.• Designated RHP Colten Brewer for assignment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brewer was one of the pitchers called in to clean up some of the mess in Thursday's game. He lasted much longer than Brito, pitching 3.1 innings but gave up four runs on three home runs.

The team hopes Brewer can clear waivers and stay with the organization. For a team that needs all the arms it can get, the Yankees don't want to lose out on one of their pitchers because he had to eat innings.

"Greg Weissert breakout season incoming," one fan tweeted.

Yankees Files @YankeesFiles New York Yankees @Yankees Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:



• Recalled RHP Greg Weissert (#85) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

• Designated RHP Colten Brewer for assignment. Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:• Recalled RHP Greg Weissert (#85) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.• Designated RHP Colten Brewer for assignment. Greg Weissert breakout season incoming twitter.com/yankees/status… Greg Weissert breakout season incoming twitter.com/yankees/status…

"What?? After one bad game????? This management dude," another fan tweeted.

Nolan Rooney @ConfusedRealm @Yankees Why Brewer? Yesterday wasn’t his fault. He couldn’t throw at all in the bullpen. He was called up and immediately thrown into the game unprepared. @Yankees Why Brewer? Yesterday wasn’t his fault. He couldn’t throw at all in the bullpen. He was called up and immediately thrown into the game unprepared.

Some New York Yankees fans don't agree with the decision. They think the team put Brewer in a bad spot when they put him in a game down seven runs in the first inning. Brewer had very little time to warm up before he was thrown to the wolves.

anonymous @facelessathlete @Yankees LMAO bro we did brewer filthy @Yankees LMAO bro we did brewer filthy

Weissert was one of the last cuts in spring training. He has pitched 5.1 innings in Triple-A this season, recording seven strikeouts with a 1.69 ERA and a 0.38 WHIP. The Yankees will look for him to eat up some innings and give some guys in the bullpen much-needed rest.

A key player is close to returning from injury for the New York Yankees

ALCS Game 4: Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees

New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is close to returning to the team. The speedster strained his oblique in spring training and has been on the IL since.

It was a tough blow to start the season, as Bader was a sparkplug for the Bronx Bombers in the postseason. In the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, he hit three home runs. In the ALCS against the Houston Astros, he hit two home runs and finished the series hitting .400.

Bader's return could spell trouble for the rest of the league. If he starts the season as he finished last year, opposing pitchers may want to pitch around him.

Poll : 0 votes