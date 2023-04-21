New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was suspended for 10 games and fined $10,000 on Thursday by the MLB. The flamethrower was ejected during Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It was an odd ejection as the umpire told him to wash his hands and change his glove during a midinning check. After returning to the field, Scherzer's hand was not cleaned to the umpire's liking, causing Scherzer to hit the showers early.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Scherzer suspended 10 games. Will appeal. Scherzer suspended 10 games. Will appeal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Scherzer was irate when he was ejected. He was adamant that he was only using sweat and rosin, not an illegal substance. He doesn't think he did anything wrong and will appeal the suspension.

While the league has cracked down on sticky stuff the past few seasons, they haven't clarified exactly what is illegal and what is not. A memo sent out to all teams before the season states that there would be instances where rosin could be deemed an illegal substance.

"Complete BS," one fan tweeted.

"This is stupid. Also German got 0 for those keeping track at home," another fan tweeted.

New York Mets fans were outraged by the ruling. They can't believe Max Scherzer was suspended for a vague rule.

Fans wouldn't feel this way if Scherzer was caught using a foreign substance, but he was using sweat and rosin. Many around the game have used this same combination for decades, so why was it a problem?

Max Scherzer's suspension hurts the red-hot New York Mets

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

The New York Mets have found their groove over the last two weeks. Their 5-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday snapped a five-game win streak.

Losing Max Scherzer for 10 games is going to hurt the team, which has yet to see Justin Verlander take the mound this season. Pitchers like Kodai Senga and David Peterson are going to have to step up in Scherzer's place.

The Mets start a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday and then a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Following the series with Washington, the Mets will take on a divisional foe, the Atlanta Braves.

It will be interesting to see how Scherzer's appeal holds up. Will he make it back for the series against Atlanta? Will the league reduce his suspension, or will they make an example out of him? Either way, the league needs to get a grip on this sticky stuff situation.

Poll : 0 votes