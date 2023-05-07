Yankees fans' frustration with Aaron Hicks seems to continue as he failed to turn up again in their against the Rays. Even though the Yanks won the game 3-2, Hicks failed to convert in any of his at-bats.
The 33-year-old has been with the New York Yankees for six years now, having been traded from the Minnesota Twins. Despite his longevity, he hasn't got the entire support of the Yankees faithful, who still doubt his place in the batting lineup. There have been repeated calls for him to be traded away or dropped, but that hasn't materialized.
Hicks batted .216/.330/.313 in 2022 with 8 home runs and 40 RBIs. In the regular season so far, he has batted with an average of .135 with just 1 RBI in 52 at-bats. He has failed to convert in his last ten games with just 4 hits during that time.
Regardless of the stat line, Aaron Hicks continues to keep his place in the Yankees lineup as several key players are missing in their roster. They have ignored constant calls from their fans to DFA the 33-year-old.
After the game against the Rays where Hicks grounded out twice and was gone swinging once, fans vehemently opposed his inclusion in the Yankees lineup.
Aaron Hicks made to take up unusual positions for New York as replacement
Looking at the injuries the roster has suffered over the last few months, Aaron Hicks has been kept on as a necessary replacement. He has had to take up off positions in the lineup such as substituting in Aaron Judge's place in left field during his injury.