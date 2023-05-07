Create

New York fans infuriated as Aaron Hicks continues to disappoint: "Cashman loves his golden boy no matter how useless and pathetic he really is"

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified May 07, 2023 06:17 GMT
Cleveland Guardians v New York Yankees
Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees reacts after he struck out to end the game as Mike Zunino #10 of the Cleveland Guardians defends in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on May 01st. [Source: Getty Images]

Yankees fans' frustration with Aaron Hicks seems to continue as he failed to turn up again in their against the Rays. Even though the Yanks won the game 3-2, Hicks failed to convert in any of his at-bats.

The 33-year-old has been with the New York Yankees for six years now, having been traded from the Minnesota Twins. Despite his longevity, he hasn't got the entire support of the Yankees faithful, who still doubt his place in the batting lineup. There have been repeated calls for him to be traded away or dropped, but that hasn't materialized.

Hicks batted .216/.330/.313 in 2022 with 8 home runs and 40 RBIs. In the regular season so far, he has batted with an average of .135 with just 1 RBI in 52 at-bats. He has failed to convert in his last ten games with just 4 hits during that time.

Regardless of the stat line, Aaron Hicks continues to keep his place in the Yankees lineup as several key players are missing in their roster. They have ignored constant calls from their fans to DFA the 33-year-old.

After the game against the Rays where Hicks grounded out twice and was gone swinging once, fans vehemently opposed his inclusion in the Yankees lineup.

Everyone keeps saying DFA Hicks. We know it's not happening anytime soon because Brian Cashman loves his golden boy no matter how useless and pathetic he really is.
No excuse for the Yankees not to DFA Hicks on Tuesday.But watch, it will be Bauers or Peraza or Cabrera.The refusal to cut Hicks, by the way Michael Kay, does show the Yanks prioritize things other than winning. #Yankees
Aaron Hicks is 0-4 today with 7 men left on base… simply pathetic https://t.co/0FLgMLBOzE
@NY_EvilEmpire It’s really like having a pitcher in the lineup, with his .135 avg and 1 RBI
@NY_EvilEmpire I can honestly say he’s the worst player in baseball
@NY_EvilEmpire Lolololol zero accountability organization! Just a fun clown show at this point, shameful!
@NY_EvilEmpire literally a league average player would be a huge upgrade over hicks statistically
@NY_EvilEmpire 3 outcomes in life - death taxes and Aaron hicks not coming through with a big hit
@NY_EvilEmpire Can we give Aaron hicks some steroids?
@NY_EvilEmpire Aaron Hicks needs to step up his game and stop leaving so many men on base. The Yankees need him to perform if they want a chance at the playoffs! Check my bio plz

Aaron Hicks made to take up unusual positions for New York as replacement

Looking at the injuries the roster has suffered over the last few months, Aaron Hicks has been kept on as a necessary replacement. He has had to take up off positions in the lineup such as substituting in Aaron Judge's place in left field during his injury.

