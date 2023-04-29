Three-time Cy Young winner and World Series champion Max Scherzer will not be available to face the Atlanta Braves. The New York Mets ace was expected to start against their rivals on Monday. Due to today’s postponement, the righty will have to wait until Tuesday's matchup versus the Detroit Tigers to return.

The Mets began a four-game series versus the red-hot Atlanta Braves on Friday and lost the opening game 4-0. They will look to bounce back on Sunday after Saturday's game was rained out.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Today's postponement means that Max Scherzer, who had been scheduled to return from suspension Monday against the Braves, is no longer eligible to do so until Tuesday at Detroit. Tough break for Scherzer, who didn't appeal his penalty in part so that he could face the Braves. Today's postponement means that Max Scherzer, who had been scheduled to return from suspension Monday against the Braves, is no longer eligible to do so until Tuesday at Detroit. Tough break for Scherzer, who didn't appeal his penalty in part so that he could face the Braves.

MLB fans couldn't help but find the humor after the Mets once again got the short end of the stick. The Braves will avoid the Mets' star pitcher as they work to retain their lead in the NL East.

jay @riosatlanta @AnthonyDiComo Damn y'all are really scared of the Braves 🤣🤣 @AnthonyDiComo Damn y'all are really scared of the Braves 🤣🤣

ImTheOwens @ImTheOwens @AnthonyDiComo Hopefully this will line up Scherzer and Verlander @AnthonyDiComo Hopefully this will line up Scherzer and Verlander

The rumors were that Max Scherzer partly chose not to appeal his suspension due to the fact that he would be back to face the Atlanta Braves. The Mets and Braves have a fierce and heated rivalry. This year, that rivalry could determine the winner of the Nationals League East.

The New York Mets will rely heavily on three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer as the season progresses

Max Scherzer delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins on Opening Day at loanDepot park

Max Scherzer has had a hot and cold start to the season. The 38-year-old gave up eight runs in his first two starts and looked out of sorts.

During his peak, Scherzer was considered one of MLB's elite pitchers. In 2022, he finished with an impressive 11-5 record and a 2.29 ERA. Scherzer averaged well over one strikeout per inning with 173 strikeouts over 145.1 innings. That season, he led all New York Mets pitchers in strikeouts.

Scherzer has a 3.72 ERA after four starts this season. After a shaky start to the season, he has found his groove. With Justin Verlander and Carlos Carrasco facing stints on the sidelines, the Mets will rely heavily on Scherzer.

The Atlanta Braves currently hold a slender three-game lead over the Mets in the NL East. It is still early in the season, but this series will be critical in deciding who holds the edge in the division.

