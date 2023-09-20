It's been a disappointing season for Pete Alonso and the New York Mets who entered the year with a World Series title as their main goal. However, after a record-setting free agent spending spree, the Mets fell well short of expectations, with the team opting to blow up their roster at the trade deadline.

Although New York decided to move on from veterans such as Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Mark Canha, the team elected not to move on from star first baseman Pete Alonso. While rumors swirled about the possibility of Alonso being traded given the team's fire sale, owner Steve Cohen and general manager Billy Eppler decided to hang on to the power-hitting infielder.

That being said, the trade rumors did not die down after the trade deadline as reports came out that Alonso and the New York Mets were far apart on a potential long-term extension. Now, there has been positive news about the two sides drawing closer to ironing out a deal.

According to New York Mets Beat Reporter Pat Ragazzo, Pete Alonso and the New York Mets have come to terms on the financial aspect of a contract extension, however, the years involved in the deal are the current hold-up.

The report mentions that Pete Alonso's team is hoping to secure a 10-year contract extension. However, the New York Mets are reportedly reluctant to offer the first baseman a deal that will take him to his age 39 season. The news that Alonso is seeking 10 years has many Mets fans divided, with some believing that a deal could hinder the franchise's future.

A closer look at the MLB career of Pete Alonso

Since making his MLB debut back in 2019, Alonso has been one of the top pure power hitters in baseball. Over his five-year MLB career, all with the New York Mets, the "Polar Bear" has racked up an incredible 191 home runs, while also adding 492 RBIs. Through his five years in the majors, Alonso has earned three All-Star selections, as well as winning the Home Run Derby twice.

While he has been a leading source of power, this has not led to success in the postseason. During his tenure with the Mets, Alonso has only appeared in three postseason games, ultimately losing the National League Wild Card to the San Diego Padres in 2022. This lack of playoff success is one of the reasons behind some fan's reluctance to sign him to a 10-year deal.

