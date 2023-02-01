Create

New York Mets fans flabbergasted by team’s confidence in Darin Ruf’s offense for 2023 season: "This is bad, this is very bad" "This is a joke right"

By Nathan Borkowski
Modified Feb 01, 2023 02:03 AM IST
Cincinnati Reds v New York Mets
After a disastrous 2022 from Darin Ruf, the New York Mets are standing by their slugger and even have some new ideas. Mets general manager Billy Eppler expects Ruf to find a great deal of success against left-handed pitchers, as he has in the past. Fans are less than enthused by these recent comments, since many were hoping Ruf could be moved before Opening Day.

Ruf played 28 games for the Mets in 2022 and did not have a strong showing. He had a batting average of .152 and an on-base percentage of just .216. While the sample size was small, he did not live up to the cost of the trade to acquire him.

SNY Mets on Twitter shared the quote regarding Billy Eppler's confidence in Darin Ruf.

Billy Eppler is not writing off Darin Ruf and his ability to hit lefties ahead of the 2023 season: on.sny.tv/TqwTmWL https://t.co/wJhGZdBEqb

The New York Mets' expectations are sky high in 2023, and many view Ruf as a liability. Spending big in free agency to add Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga to a rotation with Max Scherzer is a big swing. Their top offense should be great once again, but World Series championships require depth. Ruf was expected to provide that depth.

@SNY_Mets @ragazzoreport This is a joke right
@SNY_Mets @ragazzoreport This is bad, this is very bad
@SNY_Mets @ragazzoreport Am I the only one pissed off by this?

Ruf had some very productive seasons with the San Francisco Giants, but couldn't translate that success to New York. The hope would be that another year of acclimating to his new team and new city will help him play better. There is no guarantee that this will work, but the team has to hope for the best even while fans are expecting the worst.

@MetCastPod @SNY_Mets @ragazzoreport No. Eppler is the Ruf of GMs.
@SNY_Mets @ragazzoreport I wouldn't, but this could just be GM speak, or he can't find a trade he likes so they figure better to just bring him into ST and see if he can win that last bench spot. I still don't see how they can carry him on the roster
@SNY_Mets @ragazzoreport It's a general rule as a GM to never admit your mistakes even if everybody else knows you made one.

The star-studded Mets will have all eyes on them in 2023 as they enter the season with high expectations. Anything short of a championship appearance will be looked at as a failure. Due to this, the entire roster is under a microscope, including Ruf.

@SNY_Mets @ragazzoreport You know it's bad when you lost a trade where the other team's best player in that trade was Thomas Szapucki
He had 2 bad months. He’s hit lefties well in his career. He costs $3 million and can easily be released. Those are facts. twitter.com/sny_mets/statu…
Eppler unwilling to admit he got fleeced and gave up on J.D. too soon. This is a Wilpon mentality. twitter.com/sny_mets/statu…

The Mets could be in store for a huge 2023, but their are still questions surrounding the team.

Can the New York Mets win the National League East in 2023?

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Mets
The Mets play in one of the toughest divisions in the MLB, with the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies as their rivals. Both of those teams made tremendous improvements to their already strong rosters. Even if they play very well in 2023, the Mets might not win the division.

The NL East will be the most exciting division in baseball to follow and one of the hardest to win.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
