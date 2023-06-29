Create

New York Mets fans furious after team's loss vs Brewers: "Worst team money can buy"

By Nishant Borooah
Modified Jun 29, 2023 04:36 GMT
Danny Mendick of the New York Mets forces out Blake Perkins of the Milwaukee Brewers during their game
The New York Mets came under fire from fans once again after their defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night. The game ended 5-2 in favor of the Brewers as the New York offense struggled to get runs on the board.

Fans were left furious with the loss as their season continues in the same disappointing manner in the MLB:

FINAL: #Mets 2, Milwaukee 5
@AnthonyDiComo I can't believe I was excited about this Mets season when I should have known better. The Mets never back a good season up with another one. They always go backwards. Worst team money can buy.
@Mets Tell Steve .. trade all these bums 8/1
@momof2boys99 @Mets Need to sell everything and start over with young talent. This season is cooked. Try to trade the 40 year old pitchers for prospects
@Mets Disband the team
@Mets What the Heck is this??? Why can’t this team highest payroll in MLB can’t win 2. Games in a row. Laughing stock of baseball right now.
@JuanB04958090 @Mets Been the laughing stock of baseball for 3 years*
@Mets perhaps Cohen bought the wrong team, Max gonna leave and Verlander will follow right behind.
@Mets FUCKING PATHETIC. Blow the ENTIRE team up.
@Mets The Mets have now officially gone the entire month of June w/out winning a single series. Absolutely pathetic, and we know there'll be no accountability because Steve Cohen told as much today
@Mets The season is lost.

The New York Mets had high hopes for the 2023 MLB season after an encouraging run in 2022. Having managed to finish first in their division, they went into the postseason and lost to the Sad Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card Series.

They then spent the offseason tying down vital players to big-money contracts and bolstering their roster with several big-name arrivals. However, their efforts have failed to translate to the field as the team continues to struggle well into the season.

Milwaukee Brewers v New York Mets
It was a familiar and frustrating evening once again for New York fans as they faced the Brewers on Wednesday. Having won one game each in the series, fans were hoping for a convincing performance but the team was far from it.

The New York offense was lackluster once again as they struggled to ask questions of the Brewers' pitching rotation.

Fans took to social media after the game to voice their anger and call for changes to the roster before it is too late to save the season.

"Worst team money can buy," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Tell Steve .. trade all these bums 8/1," added another.

The New York Mets have one final chance to tie series vs Brewers

Despite the disappointing loss against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, the New York Mets have another chance to tie the series. The Brewers have won two games of a four-game series, with the final game still to play.

New York's star-studded lineup has failed to produce the goods so far and needs to get their bats going if they want to challenge for a place in the MLB postseason.

Edited by Veer Badani
