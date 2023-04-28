New York Mets utility player Jeff McNeil has been one of the league's hottest hitters. Last season, he led the American League with a .326 batting average. He doesn't seem to have skipped a beat this season, as he's been on fire over the last two weeks.

In a 10-game span, McNeil has hit .421 with 16 hits and a 1.094 OPS. His latest hot streak has moved his batting average to .301 in the young season. He's currently ranked 26th amongst the rest of the league in terms of average.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets



Jeff McNeil's red-hot stretch has his batting average over .300 again for the first time since Opening Day

He's not the only one seeing the ball well for the Mets. Pete Alonso has been crushing baseballs left and right this year. He's just one home run behind league leader Max Muncy, who has 11 home runs heading into Friday.

The rise in offense has the Mets feeling pretty good. They sit in second place in the National League East with a 15-11 record. They're two games behind the Atlanta Braves, with whom they start a series on Friday.

"Bro is nutso. Let's keep cooking!" one fan tweeted.

JJH @therealjayham



Bro is nutso. Let's keep cooking!

"That's why we call him Jeffy McHits!" another fan tweeted.

McNeilEnjoyer @McNeilEnjoyer im sticking with jeffrey



Jeff McNeil's red-hot stretch has his batting average over .300 again for the first time since Opening Day on.sny.tv/Hgp09pR Batting Champ Mode = Activated.Jeff McNeil's red-hot stretch has his batting average over .300 again for the first time since Opening Day Batting Champ Mode = Activated.Jeff McNeil's red-hot stretch has his batting average over .300 again for the first time since Opening Day ♨️ on.sny.tv/Hgp09pR https://t.co/NPTr1fs5n1 im sticking with jeffrey 🎶im sticking with jeffrey🎶 twitter.com/sny_mets/statu…

While Jeff McNeil isn't hitting for a lot of power, his bat-to-ball skills are out of this world. New York Mets fans love how scrappy he is at the plate.

🗽✭ @BatytoHeaven



Him

Ronald Coleman @Mets_CowboysFan



Defending MLB batting Champ

If Jeff McNeil keeps this performance up, he'll be in contention for another batting title at the end of the season. He will have some competition, as Matt Chapman is on a tear with his .364 average.

Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets need a big weekend

New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers

The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves for a four-game series starting Friday. They have the perfect opportunity to overtake the lead in the division with a successful weekend.

It will be a test for the Mets, as the Braves have been on fire. Ronald Acuna Jr. is off to a fantastic start, hitting .353/.443/.552. Acuna Jr. leads the league in stolen bases, hits, runs scored, and plate appearances. If the Mets want to take the series, they must slow him down early.

New York's pitching will have to step up during the start of this series. They're a few games away from Max Scherzer returning. Scherzer is currently serving a 10-game suspension for using what umpires deemed a foreign substance. His suspension ends on the series finale. It will be interesting to see if he gets the nod for that game.

