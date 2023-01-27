Kodai Senga had the option to play for his country in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, but opted to join the New York Mets instead. Senga dominated the Japanese professional leagues and is set to make his MLB debut in 2023. Since it will be his first year in the big leagues, he is putting importance on acclimating to his new team over the international tournament.

It's good to see a new player joining the league still understanding that there's a lot of work to do. Kodai Senga has all the tools to dominate in the MLB, but there will likely be some hurdles, too. The New York Mets are undoubtedly grateful that they will be able to maximize their time with the brilliant Japanese pitcher.

SNY Network host Joe DeMayo reported that Senga will be joining the Mets rather than playing in the World Baseball Classic via Twitter.

Instead he will spend spring in St. Lucie getting used to his new organization Kodai Senga will not pitch for Japan in the WBC. That was considered up in the airInstead he will spend spring in St. Lucie getting used to his new organization

Kodai Senga was one of the top pitchers available this offseason and the New York Mets also signed another top pitcher. Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Senga comprise one of the best top ends of a pitching rotation ever assembled. The team is looking to win big in 2023, and it all starts with Spring Training.

This year’s World Baseball Classic is shaping up to be an incredible tournament, so it is disappointing to many that Kodai Senga won't be participating. If he had, Samurai Japan would have had an elite trio of pitchers. The other two being Shohei Ohtani and Yu Darvish.

There are risks involved in playing in the WBC, namely the risk of injury while playing in games that do not affect the MLB. However, its ability to help grow the game and compete against the best is more than enough for some stars. Hopefully the time in Spring Training will help Kodai Senga hit the ground running with the New York Mets.

With the season fast approaching, it is reassuring to see that Senga is fully committed to the Mets.

Kodai Senga may have been the best signing this offseason by the New York Mets

Senga has dominated every phase of his career. If he is similarly dominant against the toughest competition, his contract will be well worth it. He was signed based on the potential of how he would perform against big league bats.

He will get his chance to prove himself soon enough, and the signing could go down as one of the Mets' best ever.

