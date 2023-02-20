New York Mets slugger Mark Canha is the undisputed king of getting hit by pitches in MLB, apparently even in spring training. Canha was hit by a league-leading 28 pitches in 2022, one more than his league-leading tally of 27 in 2021. After two years of leading the league in the statistic, the chances of it being a coincidence are low.

It speaks to Canha's ability to see a lot of pitches in every at-bat, occasionally leading to mistakes from opposing pitchers. Being hit by the pitch 28 times means there were 28 times he got on base. In MLB, the ability to get on-base is all important, ragardless of how you get there, and Canha gets there.

SNY Mets posted a clip of the live batting practice from Mark Canha on Twitter.

The New York Mets were the benefactors of Canha being hit by all these pitches in 2022, and 2023 looks to be shaping up the same way. Of course, this is most likely an example of a pitch that got away from the pitcher. Fans couldn't help but laugh as Mark Canha is picking up exactly where he left off in 2022.

Mark Canha will be a vitally important depth player for the Mets in 2022. They went heavy in spending this offseason to build a championship roster and will need contributions from up and down the lineup. Hopefully for his sake, Canha doesn't have to take as many hits in 2023 to accomplish that goal.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will be ferocious rivals to the New York Mets in 2023, but they should be up to the task. With all the new additions, it may take some time for the group to find their footing, but when they do, they may be unstoppable.

Mark Canha is probably tired of being hit by so many pitches that they even follow him to spring training, but it does help the team.

Spring training 2023 is very important for the New York Mets

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets

Thanks to the commitment to winning from owner Steve Cohen, we have likely entered an era where the Mets are always looking to compete. The competition begins in spring training, not MLB opening day. Spring training is where the team is able to truly come together and establish their goals.

If the New York Mets are able to win it all in 2023, they will have to be extremely consistent. That consistency has to start as soon as possible in 2023.

