New York Mets star pticher Max Scherzer revealed he has been playing through discomfort in his right scapula, which is his throwing shoulder. It is never a good sign when your team's ace is playing through an injury, let alone in their shoulder. It does help to explaing his slow start to the season, but most fans would rather see him take the time to recover instead of playing through.

Scherzer has pitched in only 22.2 inning so far this season, due in part to injuries and his 10 game suspension. In those 22.2 innings, he has pitched for an ERA of 5.56, significantly higher than his career average. This statistic will likely come back to more of a normal range, but not if he is playing injured all year.

Twitter account named GENY Mets Report shared the quote from Max Scherzer who discussed why he is playing through injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

GENY Mets Report @genymets



~ Max Scherzer on pitching through… “Just don’t break. I’m trying like hell not to join the IL. I’m fighting through this and doing everything I can. But this is the big leagues and no one cares if you’re hurt. You’ve got to go out there and perform, so I get it.” #LGM ~ Max Scherzer on pitching through… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… “Just don’t break. I’m trying like hell not to join the IL. I’m fighting through this and doing everything I can. But this is the big leagues and no one cares if you’re hurt. You’ve got to go out there and perform, so I get it.” #LGM ~ Max Scherzer on pitching through… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/OpmLXbSmrA

To truly manage this discomfort, many New York Mets fans would rather see Scherzer take more time off than battle through it. While his toughness is to be commended, it could wind up doing more harm than good. Especially now that Justin Verlander has returned from injury and can carry some of the load, he can take some time off.

Andrew Thomas enthusiast @giantsalix @genymets our rotation literally consists of dinosaurs with the exception of senga @genymets our rotation literally consists of dinosaurs with the exception of senga

John Perna @JOHNNYBOYETC @genymets He basically had a stint on the IL & he’s still struggling. If he’s still doesn’t have it tomorrow, they’re gonna have to put him on the IL. I’d rather see Jose Butto make the next few starts than Max Scherzer right now. @genymets He basically had a stint on the IL & he’s still struggling. If he’s still doesn’t have it tomorrow, they’re gonna have to put him on the IL. I’d rather see Jose Butto make the next few starts than Max Scherzer right now.

Max Scherzer has always been an intense pitcher from the mound, so it isn't surprising he is desperate to stay on the field. This is a mindset many top athletes hold, regardless of whether or not it is in the team's best interest. The New York Mets must make sure they are using their star pitcher in the way that best serves their championship interests.

Jonathan S. @Drexxel22 @genymets Hope he regains some of his old form. But why not get Baumgartner at this point. He isn't worse than what we've seen lately and can throw 100 pitchers if need be. @genymets Hope he regains some of his old form. But why not get Baumgartner at this point. He isn't worse than what we've seen lately and can throw 100 pitchers if need be.

BucsBravesWings @SumhungGuy11 @genymets That’s just his excuse for being washed. It’s sad really. @genymets That’s just his excuse for being washed. It’s sad really.

The Mets have been off to a slower start than anticipated this season, finding themselves 17-18 a little over a month in to the season. They were supposed to be a top team in the National League, but are floundering. Injuries have been a big part of why, and their fans are fed up.

Queens To Midtown: All Mets & Knicks @AllAccessNYKNYM @genymets Do you know how bad and poorly run your team has to be for a pitcher to continue pitching while injured because they literally have nowhere else to turn to? First big lessen for Mr.Cohen. These short term high AAV deal can go to hell. They aren’t worth it. #Mets @genymets Do you know how bad and poorly run your team has to be for a pitcher to continue pitching while injured because they literally have nowhere else to turn to? First big lessen for Mr.Cohen. These short term high AAV deal can go to hell. They aren’t worth it. #Mets

The New York Mets and their fans are hopeful that Max Scherzer won't be too limited with this incessant shoulder discomfort.

New York Mets need Max Scherzer to bounce back, and quickly

New York Mets v Detroit Tigers - Game Two

The biggest strength of the Mets is their elite pitching staff. It is supposed to be what elevates them beyond NL East rivals Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

If Max Scherzer can return to his Cy Young Award-level of play, the Mets will be just fine in the long run.

Poll : 0 votes