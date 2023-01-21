New York Mets' underrated slugger Brandon Nimmo will reportedly represent Italy in the World Baseball Classic. Nimmo joins an impressive list of MLB stars who will participate in the international tournament that starts on March 8.

Nimmo is coming off a tremendous 2022 season, which has become the norm for him in recent years. His batting average of .274 and on-base percentage of .367 made him a solid offensive presence for the team. It will not be a surprise if he receives his first All-Star selection in the upcoming regular season. Before that, he will get the chance to compete against the best the international baseball community has to offer.

GENY Mets reported on Nimmo's participation with Team Italy on Twitter.

Many New York Mets fans were delighted with the news. More playing time in competitive spaces during the offseason should help to better prepare Brandon Nimmo for the 2023 season. Considering the teams' championship aspirations next season, every player must be ready to hit the ground running.

In the World Baseball Classic, Nimmo will team up with Mets legend Mike Piazza, the manager of Team Italy.

The World Baseball Classic has been steadily growing in popularity, and it seems primed to explode this year. Superstars like Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Mike Trout, Manny Machado, and Bryce Harper will participate in the tournament. It is one of the most loaded tournaments of all time and should produce some remarkable moments. Brandon Nimmo will hope to make moments of his own with Team Italy.

David Collazo @CoachCollazo @genymets Why fans this worked out about these news? Relax, after all, he’s only playing in 3 games then back to the Mets. @genymets Why fans this worked out about these news? Relax, after all, he’s only playing in 3 games then back to the Mets. 😆

However, there are also some Mets fans who are not thrilled by this news. Fears of injuries afflicting the players choosing to play in this tournament are rampant. While they are not necessarily unfounded, participation should still be the players' decision.

Alphanerd Games @Alphanerdg1 @genymets Great, now he can get injured before collecting his big paycheck. @genymets Great, now he can get injured before collecting his big paycheck.

Clarence @LGMMetsbooth @genymets As a huge MLB fan. I’ve never watched an inning of it the WBC. Mets should ban their players from playing in it because the downside are injuries and there’s no upside because no one cares about the WBC! @genymets As a huge MLB fan. I’ve never watched an inning of it the WBC. Mets should ban their players from playing in it because the downside are injuries and there’s no upside because no one cares about the WBC!

As the New York Mets prepare for the 2023 regular season, Brandon Nimmo and others prepare for the World Baseball Classic.

The New York Mets need Brandon Nimmo to continue to improve in 2023

New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers

Nimmo has shown tremendous growth since he broke into the MLB in 2016. He has become a consistently good player for the Mets and could be their next great player. With more opportunities to excel than ever, he could be in store for a huge 2023. If he plays as well as the team believes he can, Nimmo will be crucial for the Mets.

