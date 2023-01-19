It's been a busy winter for the New York Mets, and they aren't done yet. According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Mets are looking to round out their bullpen by signing a left-handed reliever -- either Andrew Chafin, Zack Britton, or both.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Andrew Chafin market heating up now. Mets are among teams in on one of the top lefty relievers. They’ve also talked to Zack Britton (Buck O’s connection). Andrew Chafin market heating up now. Mets are among teams in on one of the top lefty relievers. They’ve also talked to Zack Britton (Buck O’s connection).

There are currently two lefties in the New York Mets' projected 2023 bullpen. The team acquired Brooks Raley in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in December to join homegrown hurler David Peterson. However, the prospect of obtaining Chafin and/or Britton has Mets fans excited.

Chafin seems to be the favorite if the New York Mets had to pick one. The 32-year-old excites fans for his quirky personality and facial hair as much as his quality on the mound.

However, the Mets are far from the only team that wants to sign Chafin. Fan bases around the majors seem to want to bring the free agent reliever to their team for next season.

Of course, no matter how good this offseason has been in Queens, New York Mets fans are still stung a bit by the one that got away: shortstop Carlos Correa.

New York Mets have already built a tremendous staff

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen opening up the checkbook this winter has given the team one of the best overall pitching staffs in MLB.

From Justin Verlander to Jose Quintana, the starting rotation is set from one through five. The bullpen already features household names such as David Robertson, Adam Ottavino, and closer Edwin Diaz. Raley figures to hold down a spot following his trade to Queens. However, Chafin and/or Britton could still come in and nail down bullpen spots to make the Mets staff even tougher.

Chafin has a career WAR of 7.0 as predominantly a middle reliever, with a 3.23 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over a nine-year career.

Britton has a lifetime WAR of 14.0, mainly due to his days as a closer with the Baltimore Orioles from 2014-2017. He logged an American League-best 47 saves with the Orioles in 2016.

While he has largely served in middle relief since leaving Baltimore, he remained a valuable member of the New York Yankees bullpen from 2019-2021. He pitched in just three games with the Yankees last season due to injury.

