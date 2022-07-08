"New York Slamkees" "F*** Boston woooooo" - New York Yankees fans thrilled to see Josh Donaldson bounce back with grand slam against the Boston Red Sox

The New York Yankees and their fans have been hoping for a sign that Josh Donaldson's slump would be ending and it may have come. The fact that it came against their historic rival, the Boston Red Sox, is just icing on the cake. Josh Donaldson started the scoring for his team in style with a grand slam.

This blast to dead center was exactly what the struggling star needed. A video of the grand slam was posted to Twitter by Talkin' Yanks.

The hit brought confidence to the Yankees fans who thought the slump would never end, and hopefully to the player as well. Doing it in a hostile environment like Fenway Park makes it all the more impressive.

The New York Yankees were given a four-run lead over the Boston Red Sox with just one swing, which is the beauty of the grand slam. Being able to completely change the dynamic of a game is a special moment in the MLB and it is being celebrated appropriately.

The New York Yankees have given their fans plenty of reasons to celebrate this season, and Josh Donaldson gave them their next one. Though they may have celebrated a single against their bitter rivals.

New York Yankees offense continues to dominate with a grand slam against the Boston Red Sox

Josh Donaldson celebrating his grand slam

Behind the swings of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the New York Yankees have built the most potent offense in baseball. If Josh Donaldson can build off this grand slam and elevate his game, the Bombers become nearly unbeatable.

Josh Donaldson has been the primary subject of criticism over the last few weeks, but this hit could change their tunes. It's already bringing the fans back to his side.

Babybrimz @babybrimz @TalkinYanks no more Josh Donaldson slander will be allowed @TalkinYanks no more Josh Donaldson slander will be allowed 💕 https://t.co/yrrRxNZjlV

The bringer of rain has finally re-earned his nickname, and fans couldn't be happier about it.

He even celebrated the grand slam in style, with his own unique version of a bat flip. He knew the second the ball left his bat that it would sail over the fence.

Dan Rourke @DanAlanRourke Josh Donaldson has the best bat flip in baseball. He doesn’t even flip it he like drops it mid swing Josh Donaldson has the best bat flip in baseball. He doesn’t even flip it he like drops it mid swing https://t.co/o11GIUyr3u

The Yankees didn't lose faith in their third baseman amidst his slump, and their patience was rewarded.

This hit against the Boston Red Sox was too early to win the New York Yankees the game, but it gave them the opportunity. There is no better way for Josh Donaldson to break his cold streak and everybody hopes this is the beginning of his turnaround.

