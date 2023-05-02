Create

New York Yankees fans agitated as Carlos Rodon's recovery efforts from back injury hit a speed bump: "We. Are. Screwed" "This is so frustrating"

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified May 02, 2023 23:31 GMT
New York Yankees Photo Day
Carlos Rodon of the New York Yankees

Carlos Rodon's debut with the New York Yankees may have to wait slightly longer. The left-handed pitcher has been on the injured list since the start of the season with a forearm strain, but has had some difficulties.

Since trying to make his way off the IL, Rodon has experienced discomfort in his back and elbow. Manager Aaron Boone stated that the starter can't get over the hill to become ready to go.

Carlos Rodón’s recovery seems to have stalled. He has thrown from the mound, but still isn’t feeling right. More medical opinions to come. “He can’t get over that final hump,” Aaron Boone said.

It's been frustrating not just for Rodon, but the fans. The knock on him throughout his career has been his health. After putting together two great seasons, he thought he had put that behind him.

The Yankees signed him to a six-year, $162 million deal in the offseason. While he's only in the first year of his contract, fans are starting to wonder if the move was worth it.

"We. Are. Screwed," one fan tweeted.
We. Are. Screwed. twitter.com/BryanHoch/stat…
"This is so frustrating," another fan tweeted.
This is so frustrating twitter.com/bryanhoch/stat…
@BryanHoch Rinse and repeat. The Yanks' IL situation from one season to the next. #yankees
@BryanHoch Please get well soon, Carlos Rodón. Your team needs you!

New York Yankees fans are beyond frustrated by Carlos Rodon's time on the IL. It is getting to the point where they are questioning if he will pitch at all this season.

@BryanHoch I guess we will see him in 2024
@BryanHoch He’s going to hit the 60 day isn’t he?
@BryanHoch This is exhausting
@BryanHoch Another “Brilliant” Cashman acquisition!
@BryanHoch Are we expecting a 2025 return at this rate!?

It's frustrating for the fans because the rotation has the opportunity to be dangerous. Their ace, Gerrit Cole, is off to a great start, and Domingo German has stepped it up.

Carlos Rodon isn't the only player the New York Yankees need healthy

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge

Injuries have been a killer for the New York Yankees this season. Two core players have joined Carlos Rodon on the IL in recent weeks: Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Stanton has been on the IL since April 18 due to a left hamstring strain. He could miss six weeks with the injury. Judge landed on the 10-day IL with a hip strain on Monday.

The team hasn't looked great since Stanton got injured. They're looking even worse without the offense from Judge. Heading into Tuesday, the Yankees sit in last place in the American League East.

For a team that generated a ton of hype in the offseason, they haven't lived up to expectations. While they've dealt with many injuries, fans are starting to lose hope.

The fanbase won't put up with this kind of mediocrity. they take pride in the competitiveness of their baseball team. It's not often they find themselves in last place of the division at any point in the season.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...