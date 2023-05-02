Carlos Rodon 's debut with the New York Yankees may have to wait slightly longer. The left-handed pitcher has been on the injured list since the start of the season with a forearm strain, but has had some difficulties.

Since trying to make his way off the IL, Rodon has experienced discomfort in his back and elbow. Manager Aaron Boone stated that the starter can't get over the hill to become ready to go.

Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Carlos Rodón’s recovery seems to have stalled. He has thrown from the mound, but still isn’t feeling right. More medical opinions to come. “He can’t get over that final hump,” Aaron Boone said. Carlos Rodón’s recovery seems to have stalled. He has thrown from the mound, but still isn’t feeling right. More medical opinions to come. “He can’t get over that final hump,” Aaron Boone said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's been frustrating not just for Rodon, but the fans. The knock on him throughout his career has been his health. After putting together two great seasons, he thought he had put that behind him.

The Yankees signed him to a six-year, $162 million deal in the offseason. While he's only in the first year of his contract, fans are starting to wonder if the move was worth it.

"We. Are. Screwed," one fan tweeted.

db (Sports=Pain) @db1207_ Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Carlos Rodón’s recovery seems to have stalled. He has thrown from the mound, but still isn’t feeling right. More medical opinions to come. “He can’t get over that final hump,” Aaron Boone said. Carlos Rodón’s recovery seems to have stalled. He has thrown from the mound, but still isn’t feeling right. More medical opinions to come. “He can’t get over that final hump,” Aaron Boone said. We. Are. Screwed. twitter.com/BryanHoch/stat… We. Are. Screwed. twitter.com/BryanHoch/stat…

"This is so frustrating," another fan tweeted.

ᴛᴀʀᴀ ⚾️❤️ @ilabachrn Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Carlos Rodón’s recovery seems to have stalled. He has thrown from the mound, but still isn’t feeling right. More medical opinions to come. “He can’t get over that final hump,” Aaron Boone said. Carlos Rodón’s recovery seems to have stalled. He has thrown from the mound, but still isn’t feeling right. More medical opinions to come. “He can’t get over that final hump,” Aaron Boone said. This is so frustrating twitter.com/bryanhoch/stat… This is so frustrating twitter.com/bryanhoch/stat…

New York Yankees fans are beyond frustrated by Carlos Rodon's time on the IL. It is getting to the point where they are questioning if he will pitch at all this season.

It's frustrating for the fans because the rotation has the opportunity to be dangerous. Their ace, Gerrit Cole, is off to a great start, and Domingo German has stepped it up.

Carlos Rodon isn't the only player the New York Yankees need healthy

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge

Injuries have been a killer for the New York Yankees this season. Two core players have joined Carlos Rodon on the IL in recent weeks: Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Stanton has been on the IL since April 18 due to a left hamstring strain. He could miss six weeks with the injury. Judge landed on the 10-day IL with a hip strain on Monday.

The team hasn't looked great since Stanton got injured. They're looking even worse without the offense from Judge. Heading into Tuesday, the Yankees sit in last place in the American League East.

For a team that generated a ton of hype in the offseason, they haven't lived up to expectations. While they've dealt with many injuries, fans are starting to lose hope.

The fanbase won't put up with this kind of mediocrity. they take pride in the competitiveness of their baseball team. It's not often they find themselves in last place of the division at any point in the season.

Poll : 0 votes