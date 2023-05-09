New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has been on the IL all season with a lat strain he suffered in spring training. He's just one of many Yankees pitchers struggling with an injury this season.

Severino has started his rehab assignment this week and hopes to join the team soon. He felt he could have started his rehab assignment sooner, leading to frustrations with him and the coaching staff.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Sevy says his frustrations with the team don't mean that he doesn't want to be here Sevy says his frustrations with the team don't mean that he doesn't want to be here https://t.co/7aMgWSTUsf

The team was seemingly set to start his rehab assignment until they changed their minds. They wanted to see him throw in a simulated game when they were taking on the Tampa Bay Rays before he started his rehab assignment.

While frustrated with the team, he loves playing for the Yankees. It's the only professional team he knows, and he would love to play for the Bronx Bombers for his entire MLB career.

"I think it's time to move on after this year. We need guys who are gonna start 25-30 games a year" - one fan tweeted.

the_stug0tz @the_stug0tz @TalkinYanks I think it’s time to move on after this year. We need guys who are gonna start 25-30 games a year @TalkinYanks I think it’s time to move on after this year. We need guys who are gonna start 25-30 games a year

"Miscommuniation? Either you tell them you are feeling pain or not" - another fan tweeted.

Jenna Melo @JennaMelo @TalkinYanks Miscommunication? Either you tell them you are feeling pain or not. @TalkinYanks Miscommunication? Either you tell them you are feeling pain or not.

Joseph Gonzalez @Acehardlight98 @TalkinYanks hes a great competitor but he cant deny how fragile his body has been @TalkinYanks hes a great competitor but he cant deny how fragile his body has been

𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕔 𝕁𝕣. ❄️⛈ @WxmanFranz @TalkinYanks Guy isn’t consistent, he can use all the help and suggestions they can give him lol @TalkinYanks Guy isn’t consistent, he can use all the help and suggestions they can give him lol

Some New York Yankees fans are ready to move on from Luis Severino. They don't appreciate the amount of time he has missed during his time with the team. They want their starting pitchers to give them 25-30 starts on the year.

moeaholic @bordongrote @TalkinYanks He'd love to be here the rest of his life, but he's never here. Whatever, man. Just throw the ball and don't get hurt.....think that's possible at all? @TalkinYanks He'd love to be here the rest of his life, but he's never here. Whatever, man. Just throw the ball and don't get hurt.....think that's possible at all?

ML 🇺🇸⚾️✝️ @YankeesMIKE2408 @TalkinYanks Severino is a great guy, but next season he can take his injuries elsewhere @TalkinYanks Severino is a great guy, but next season he can take his injuries elsewhere

While Severino is a great talent, he can't stay on the field. He appeared in just seven games from 2019-2021 before appearing in 19 games last season.

2023 is an important year for New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino

Division Series - New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians - Game Three

Luis Severino will be a free agent when the season is all said and done. It will be interesting to see what the New York Yankees want to do with him when his contract ends.

One possibility is that the Bronx Bombers could extend Severino before his contract expires. He signed a four-year extension back with the team in 2019, but his injuries haven't made that deal look all that great.

Another option the team has is to let his contract play out and target another arm elsewhere. With Severino's comments on wanting to stay in New York for the rest of his life, he doesn't want to go this route.

This season is huge for the two-time All-Star. Can he pitch well enough to get another extension and stay in New York?

