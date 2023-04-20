Giancarlo Stanton is on the injured list once again as he is dealing with a hamstring strain. He was placed on the 10-day IL on Sunday. The slugger is expected to miss up to six weeks.

The constant trips to the IL have gotten to Stanton, who wants to help his team. He's at a point where he believes that missing as much time as he has is unacceptable.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Giancarlo Stanton on his hamstring injury: “The disbelief and disappointment is hard to put into words.” Said the team relies on him and called his absence “unacceptable.” Giancarlo Stanton on his hamstring injury: “The disbelief and disappointment is hard to put into words.” Said the team relies on him and called his absence “unacceptable.”

Stanton started getting hot at the plate before going down with the injury. He's hitting .269/.296/.558 with four home runs and three doubles. The Yankees take a huge hit in power with Stanton on the IL.

Players like Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo must step up in Stanton's absence. This is something these players are used to doing. Expect some monster games from these two over the next few weeks to pick up the load.

"Dude is a great teammate and pro. Hate the injuries but love the guy," one fan tweeted.

"He takes so much accountability. I can't wait to have him back, he's important to the team," another fan tweeted.

Steven Sherry @TheSteveSherry @BryanHoch Love how good Stanton is at like handling the media and the fanbase. Also, he always seems to hit well in the playoffs. @BryanHoch Love how good Stanton is at like handling the media and the fanbase. Also, he always seems to hit well in the playoffs.

Justin #GoAvsGo @IAmTheNizz @BryanHoch It sucks because you can tell he genuinely feels terrible about it and taking accountability.. but also sucks he gets injured so often. @BryanHoch It sucks because you can tell he genuinely feels terrible about it and taking accountability.. but also sucks he gets injured so often.

While New York Yankees fans are annoyed by how much Giancarlo Stanton is injured, he's a class act. He takes responsibility for being injured and not many athletes will do that. Usually, you won't hear from an athlete when they are injured.

linda drogin @LindaDrogin @BryanHoch Just be there for the second half and into playoff run. Late season Big G needed more than early Big G @BryanHoch Just be there for the second half and into playoff run. Late season Big G needed more than early Big G

Joe V @JVenz215 @BryanHoch Love the accountability. Shit happens, feel better G we’ll see you soon ! @BryanHoch Love the accountability. Shit happens, feel better G we’ll see you soon !

Fans are hoping Stanton can make a quick and full recovery. The team needs his surge of power in the middle of that lineup.

Giancarlo Stanton's absence will force others to step up

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

The Yankees must keep going while Giancarlo Stanton recovers. The team will likely lean on a combination of Judge, Franchy Cordero, Oswald Cabrera, Willie Calhoun, Aaron Hicks and Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the outfield. That is, until Harrison Bader gets healthy, who has just started his rehab assignment.

The team has enough options to be okay at DH as well. Gleyber Torres can take on that role when he's not playing second base. Willie Calhoun would be another great option for the team at DH.

Going into Thursday's game, the Bronx Bombers have an 11-7 record. This puts them tied for second place in the American League East with the Baltimore Orioles.

Fans shouldn't worry too much about Stanton's injury. The team has enough talent to stay afloat in the division until he can return to the team healthy.

