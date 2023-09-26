In a recent interview, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone pinned Anthony Volpe's recent struggles on potential fatigue. The much-maligned Yankees manager praised what Volpe has been able to accomplish in his first full season in the major leagues, however, this is not a sentiment shared by everyone.

The fact that Aaron Boone is using fatigue as an excuse for Anthony Volpe's struggles may simply be a way to protect the young prospect. Many fans have pointed out that Boone's claims that Volpe has been "great" seem not only an exaggeration but a downright lie.

It's been a roller-coaster season for the young New York Yankees shortstop, who entered the 2023 campaign with mile-high expectations. After being announced as the starting shortstop for the Yankees, Volpe opened the new season with the potentially unfair expectations of becoming the next Derek Jeter.

This comparison not only added pressure on the shoulders of the rookie shortstop but also increased the expectations among fans who were hoping for a superstar. However, this season, Anthony Volpe has shown flashes of his potential but has ultimately failed to live up to the enormous expectations placed upon him.

Now, fans have yet again taken aim at the New York Yankees manager who pinned Volpe's struggles on fatigue. That being said, there is a chance that it's been an exhausting first season for the rookie, who has never played this many games in a year. However, at this point, pretty much anything Aaron Boone says brings out the frustration from fans.

A closer look at Anthony Volpe's rookie season with the New York Yankees

As previously mentioned, Volpe's season has been a series of ups and downs, however, the rookie accomplished a feat that no rookie had ever done before in team history. Even in the star-studded history of the New York Yankees, which includes the aforementioned Derek Jeter, Volpe became the only player in team history to record 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in their rookie season.

Volpe has appeared in 154 games for the New York Yankees, producing a .207 batting average with 21 home runs, 60 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. The potential is clearly there but it may take longer than expected.