Frustrations seemed to boil over in the Bronx on Wednesday with New York Yankees fans turning on Aaron Boone.

The Yankees manager has been under heavy pressure after a slow start to the season. The team is currently at the bottom of the division with a 17-15 record and are 4-6 over their last 10 games. They already trail the Tampa Bay Rays by 8.5 games.

Yankees fans have a long list of complaints when it comes to Boone. The sixth-year manager has been erratic with the lineup, relied heavily on underperforming veterans, and has mismanaged the bullpen.

Dillard Barnhart @BarnHasSpoken2 "Fire Boone" chants are out at Yankee Stadium "Fire Boone" chants are out at Yankee Stadium https://t.co/xOu7z4ajBT

The 36,060 fans in attendance chose Wednesday to air their grievances. The chants of "Fire Boone" after just 20 percent of the season may seem premature, but the manager has had sufficient time in the position to prove himself.

So far, he has failed to overcome the Houston Astros' dominance in the American League. He is now in his sixth season in charge and has a 444-296 (.600) regular season record.

Although he has done well over the regular season, the former Yankees infielder has failed to deliver success in the postseason. The club have reached the American League Championship Series twice under his reign, losing out to the Astros on both occasions.

The Yankees have failed to reach the World Series since defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in 2009 and the frustration is clearly setting in for the fanbase.

New York Yankees fans turned on Aaron Boone after his decision to call on Clay Holmes late in the game

The decision to call on reliever Clay Holmes in a tied game seemed to be the final straw for many fans. Holmes has had a rough start to the season and is 0-2 this year with a 4.5 ERA.

Prior to the game, he had allowed four runs in his previous five outings and had a blown save in Monday's game.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees Aaron Boone says he had "zero hesitation" going to Clay Holmes in the 9th inning:



"Obviously, we've got to get him to where he's the Clay we know. But he's a lot closer to that than the noise." Aaron Boone says he had "zero hesitation" going to Clay Holmes in the 9th inning:"Obviously, we've got to get him to where he's the Clay we know. But he's a lot closer to that than the noise." https://t.co/F39eaQA2MB

With the game tied at 2-2 with two outs, Holmes gave up two critical hits to give the Cleveland Guardians a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the ninth.

The New York Yankees fought back to win the game 4-3 in extra innings but the fans made their views clear on the night. Aaron Boone will need to make adjustments and better decisions if he hopes to continue on to a seventh season with the club.

