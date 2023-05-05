New York Yankees fans heard their big offseason acquisition Carlos Rodon describe his injury with the last word they wanted to hear: chronic. A chronic injury means that it will be something he likely has to deal with the rest of the season, and potentially his career. Considering it is a back injury, it will have a huge impact on every element of his game, and will not be easy to return from.

When Rodon went down with injury before the season, the Yankees were hopeful he would be back by the end of April. Now, at the beginning of May, he is unable to commit to July as a potential return date. This is essentailly worst case scenario for the New York Yankees.

Bryan Hoch shared the comments from Carlos Rodon via Twitter, and suffice it to say that fans are not happy.

When he is healthy, Rodon is one of the best starting pitchers in MLB and is a legitimate gamechanger. In 2022, he was an All-Star and Cy Young award candidate for the San Francisco Giants. This is the pitcher the New York Yankees hoped they were signing. Instead, he has yet to take the mound in the regular season.

Many Yankees fans are furious that the team's medical staff failed to detect this issue. It is possible it only began after he had signed the six-year, 162 million dollar deal, but that is far from obvious at this point. As Carlos Correa's offseason ordeal proved, chronic injuries can severly affect contracts.

The New York Yankees would have one of, if not the best pitching tandems in the entire sport if Carlos Rodon could get on the field. Gerrit Cole is currently the top performing pitcher in baseball, and the duo could be lethal. The two could shut down any offense, but we may not get to see them play in back-to-back games at any point this season.

Carlos Rodon now has no timeline on a potential return in 2023, adding to an extraordinary amount of Yankees injuries.

Can the New York Yankees still be championship contenders without Carlos Rodon?

If this isssue persists all season for Rodon, it is tough to see the Yankees going all the way in 2023. The Houston Astros just showed how crucial starting pitcher depth is towards winning a championship.

Without Rodon, let alone all of their other currently injured players, the Yankees path to the World Series feels impossible.

