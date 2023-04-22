On Saturday, the New York Yankees played an exciting one against the Toronto Blue Jays. Both starting pitchers were fantastic for their respective teams. Gerrit Cole threw 5.2 innings of shutout baseball, while Alex Manoah threw seven scoreless innings.

The Yankees did not score until the eighth inning, when rookie Anthony Volpe blasted a two-run home run, giving them a 2-0 lead. The Blue Jays tied it up in the top of the ninth with a two-run home drive by Danny Jansen. With the game tied in the bottom of the ninth, the Yankees got to closer Jordan Romano and loaded the bases, allowing DJ LeMahieu to walk it off.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The win was huge for the Bronx Bombers. This puts them in a prime position to take the series in the finale on Sunday. If they do that, they'll extend their streak of being the only team that hasn't lost a series.

It's impressive to see the team not skip a beat after dealing with so many injuries since spring training. They're a 13-8 team while having to deploy guys like Isiah Kiner-Falefa in center field, a position he doesn't have a ton of experience in.

"The robot at his best" one fan tweeted.

"Needed that one!" another fan tweeted.

New York Yankees fans couldn't be happier with their team's performance on Saturday. After giving up a game-tying home run in the ninth inning, the team could have rolled over and quit, but they didn't.

Christopher Belloise @CJBelloise @Yankees Maybe if they went with the 7 man infield, they would’ve stopped it. @Yankees Maybe if they went with the 7 man infield, they would’ve stopped it.

JB1 @JBressette33 @Yankees More like DJ eMahieu cuz the Blue Jays took the L @Yankees More like DJ eMahieu cuz the Blue Jays took the L

The final game of the series is going to be a big one. The Yankees will give the ball to Clarke Schmidt, while the Blue Jays will start Kevin Gausman on the mound. Will Toronto be the first team to hand them their first series loss?

New York Yankees don't need any more injury setbacks

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four

The New York Yankees have gotten off to a great start despite missing some key guys. The team is yet to see either Carlos Rodon or Harrison Bader suit up this season.

Rodon has been suffering from a forearm strain. While fans were thrilled to see him return, the wait may be longer than they anticipated. He's still in pain, and his surgery date has been moved back to May.

Bader began his rehab assignment on Friday night. Manager Aaron Boone revealed that he will not be returning to the Yankees for another two weeks because they do not want to rush him back.

Poll : 0 votes