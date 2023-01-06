The New York Yankees haven't just been adding to their roster, they've also added to their front office. Just days after bringing back Brian Sabean as an executive advisor, they hired Omar Minaya as an advisor to baseball operations. Their scouting department just got a lot better with these recent additions.

Both Minaya and Sabean bring decades of scouting experience to the team. With these additions, could we see the Yankees move away from the analytical side of the game?

It sounds like that may be the case. Minaya mentioned that he believes in the human element side of the game, a side that analytics can't account for. In today's game, it's about finding a balance between analytical data and trusting what you see and know.

Fans are relatively happy to hear their team could shift away from being analytically driven. They're excited about the future in the Bronx.

"Should've done this years ago, would've never had the Joey Gallo era," one fan tweeted.

"Finally my dream Yankee line up is coming back!!! I'm so happy," another fan tweeted.

Some New York Yankees fans do not like analytics. They think they're ruining the game, but that's not truly the case. The Houston Astros just won a World Series predominantly using analytics.

The thing about analytics is that you have to find the balance. It doesn't account for everything, and that's where the human element of baseball comes in. The best teams have a good understanding of how to balance both of these.

The New York Yankees didn't hire two yes men

Minaya and Sabean will bring a different dynamic to the team. They're going to challenge general manager Brian Cashman, something that hasn't really happened lately. The duo may be the voice the front office has been missing.

Sabean rejoined the Yankees after 30 years with the San Francisco Giants. He began his career with the New York Yankees in 1985 as a scout. Sabean is credited with helping shape the Yankees' dynasty of the 1990s.

Minaya spent a good portion of his career as the GM of the New York Mets. He's credited with drafting two-time National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. He knows good talent when he sees it.

Minaya and Sabean are great additions to the Yankees. It will be interesting to see how different this team operates next season.

