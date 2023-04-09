We are only 10 days into the new MLB season and the New York Yankees pitching staff is down to bare bones. The club were without three of their five starting pitchers to start the season due to injury. Jonathan Loaisiga is the latest member to join the growing injury list with right elbow inflammation.

Due to Loaisiga being placed on the 15-day IL, the club has turned to minor leaguers to get them through this difficult stretch of the season.

The club is currently without starters Luis Severino, Carlos Rodon and Frankie Montas. Relievers Tommy Kahnle and Scott Effross are both on the 60-day injured list. The absence of Lou Trivino and Loaisiga means seven of the team's regular pitchers are on the sidelines.

New York Yankees fans turned to Twitter to vent after a series of injuries left the lineup short of experience and talent.

Addison @YankeeWRLD Yankees pitchers that are currently injured



Carlos Rodon

Luis Severino

Frankie Montas (60 Day IL)

Tommy Kahnle (60 Day IL)

Scott Effross (60 Day IL)

Lou Trivino

Jonathan Loaisiga



Death @_xDeath @YankeeWRLD Cashman just called me up to see if i could start next week and i hung up i dont wanna get hurt @YankeeWRLD Cashman just called me up to see if i could start next week and i hung up i dont wanna get hurt

Not Brett Gardner @GrettBardner @YankeeWRLD We get closer and closer to Brett Gardner being signed to pitch everyday @YankeeWRLD We get closer and closer to Brett Gardner being signed to pitch everyday

Ryan @ryanmcg86



I may have high hopes for him long term, but he’s still got to work some stuff out before he’s ready for the show full time. @YankeeWRLD And 2 of our 3 losses are from Clarke Schmidt, someone that wouldn’t be in the rotation at all if everyone was healthy.I may have high hopes for him long term, but he’s still got to work some stuff out before he’s ready for the show full time. @YankeeWRLD And 2 of our 3 losses are from Clarke Schmidt, someone that wouldn’t be in the rotation at all if everyone was healthy. I may have high hopes for him long term, but he’s still got to work some stuff out before he’s ready for the show full time.

Many Yankees fans are aiming their anger at Brian Cashman. The executive has invested heavily in the team's pitching. Five of the seven injured pitchers have been signed over the last 12 months. That includes former San Francisco Giants All-Star Carlos Rodon, who is yet to play an MLB game for the club.

The New York Yankees have been forced to turn to youth due to early-season injuries

Jhony Brito of the New York Yankees pitches in his MLB debut against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium

A long list of injuries is cause for concern for Aaron Boone. The New York Yankees manager has been forced to call up younger prospects from the minors to fill the gaps in the roster.

Dominican righty Jhony Brito made his debut versus the Giants on April 2. He has impressed during his short spell in the majors but his lack of experience could be an issue down the line.

Clarke Schmidt, 27, has also been thrown into the deep end early in the season. The righty had started just five games in his career prior to this season. Over two starts this year, he has allowed seven runs and 10 hits in just 6.2 innings.

Led by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, the offense has carried the Yankees to a 5-3 start. The offense, however, is just one side of the game. If this pitching core doesn't recover quickly, it's hard to see the club competing for a playoff spot in one of baseball's most difficult divisions.

