The New York Yankees have gotten off to a rocky start. They've been playing uninspiring baseball and find themselves in the basement of the American League East.

Some could point to the team's recent moves as to why they are in the position they are in now. Four players acquired at last year's trade deadline haven't played yet this season, with the fifth player playing for a different team.

Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch



Andrew Benintendi: Season-ending injury Sept. 2



Scott Effross: Tommy John surgery October '22



Harrison Bader: Missed all of April 2023



Frankie Montas: Shoulder surgery Feb. 2023



Lou Trivino: Tommy John surgery May 3 Revisiting the #Yankees ' 2022 Trade Deadline pickups:Andrew Benintendi: Season-ending injury Sept. 2Scott Effross: Tommy John surgery October '22Harrison Bader: Missed all of April 2023Frankie Montas: Shoulder surgery Feb. 2023Lou Trivino: Tommy John surgery May 3 Revisiting the #Yankees' 2022 Trade Deadline pickups:Andrew Benintendi: Season-ending injury Sept. 2Scott Effross: Tommy John surgery October '22Harrison Bader: Missed all of April 2023 Frankie Montas: Shoulder surgery Feb. 2023Lou Trivino: Tommy John surgery May 3

Scott Effross had his season end early with Tommy John surgery in October. Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino also haven't pitched this season as both underwent surgery this year. Harrison Bader has been on the IL since the start of the season, but debuted Tuesday for the Yankees.

Andrew Benintendi is now a member of the Chicago White Sox. With the spring training injury to Bader, Benintendi could have been somebody the team could have used at the start of the year.

"Pattern developing," one fan tweeted.

"Brian Cashman masterclass," another fan tweeted.

M.P. @TheAlphaGru



Judge - IL

Rodon - IL



Also signed and traded for…



IKF - Trash

Hicks - Trash

Donaldson - IL and Trash @BryanHoch Now do the 2023 Free Agent Class…..Judge - ILRodon - ILAlso signed and traded for…IKF - TrashHicks - TrashDonaldson - IL and Trash @BryanHoch Now do the 2023 Free Agent Class…..Judge - ILRodon - IL Also signed and traded for…IKF - TrashHicks - TrashDonaldson - IL and Trash

john jackson @fartflamer @BryanHoch Dont forget bader was injured when they traded for him. Same with montas although they couldnt figure that out @BryanHoch Dont forget bader was injured when they traded for him. Same with montas although they couldnt figure that out

New York Yankees fans are unhappy with the front office's recent decisions. They haven't put the team in the best position to be successful this season.

Thing Tripper @thingtripper @BryanHoch It's more than bad luck ... as widely illuminated here, beyond trade deadline flops, clunker contracts abound. Someone told me Carlos Rodon pitches for the last-place @Yankees ... is that true? I haven't seen empirical evidence of that outside a spring trng game. And more ... @BryanHoch It's more than bad luck ... as widely illuminated here, beyond trade deadline flops, clunker contracts abound. Someone told me Carlos Rodon pitches for the last-place @Yankees ... is that true? I haven't seen empirical evidence of that outside a spring trng game. And more ...

NYY STLotM 08-15 @charliebowman



Benintendi - 33

Montas - 8

Effross - 13

Trivino - 25

Bader - 14

Rodon - 0

Kahnle - 0 @BryanHoch Games played:Benintendi - 33Montas - 8Effross - 13Trivino - 25Bader - 14Rodon - 0Kahnle - 0 @BryanHoch Games played:Benintendi - 33Montas - 8Effross - 13Trivino - 25Bader - 14Rodon - 0Kahnle - 0

Zachery Goldstein @ZacheryGoldste4 @BryanHoch Bryan you should also point out us paying IKF 500k less than Carpenter for much less offensive value @BryanHoch Bryan you should also point out us paying IKF 500k less than Carpenter for much less offensive value

abmantle @abmantle @BryanHoch Life happens and the GM gets credit when we win. However, where is the accountability. I have historically defended Cash. I can not now especially since zero accountability. It starts with being brave and DFA hicks. @BryanHoch Life happens and the GM gets credit when we win. However, where is the accountability. I have historically defended Cash. I can not now especially since zero accountability. It starts with being brave and DFA hicks.

This season has not been one to remember for fans. Hopefully, they can turn it around before it's too late. They can't afford to keep playing this flat, not with the way the Tampa Bay Rays have opened up the season.

New York Yankees need to get rid of the injury bug

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton

Injuries have completely derailed this New York Yankees squad. It's tough to play at your best when missing two of your most important players, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

The Yankees desperately need both Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge in the lineup. The team has seemed entirely flat with the two missing. In their last five games, they have failed to score five or more runs.

You can't expect to win many series by hitting the ball like that. Players like DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Rizzo must step up in place for the injured sluggers, or they'll stay in the basement of the American League East.

While things aren't looking good for the Yankees right now, fans can look forward to Harrison Bader's return. He was on fire at the plate in the postseason. It will be interesting to see if he can keep up his hot bat because this team needs it.

