The New York Yankees will be without one of their starting pitchers for the season's first month. Frankie Montas, who dealt with shoulder inflammation last season, is facing the same issue again. He's about 8-10 weeks behind schedule, and Spring Training is right around the corner.

The Yankees acquired Montas at last season's trade deadline. He only pitched in eight games, putting together a 1-3 record. It was obvious he wasn't fully 100 percent. Montas is well above average when he's healthy. This is pretty disappointing news for fans in the Bronx.

Losing Montas for the first month isn't ideal. There's no telling how he will adapt to MLB's new pitch timer coming next season. Will this and missing the first month of the season be too much for the righty?

Yankees fans aren't too happy to hear Montas will be gone for the first month. He wasn't very effective when he came over after the trade. Fans were unimpressed by him last season.

"L trade. Domingo you're up," one fan wrote.

"Thanks again Cashman," another fan tweeted.

During the 2021 season, Montas started a league-high 32 games. Last season, he made 27 starts. Is this inflammation the start of something more serious?

New York Yankees fans think acquiring Montas has been a disaster so far. The team couldn't have expected this, as he was only on the IL once before 2022. He was relatively healthy with the Oakland Athletics.

Luckily, the Yankees have players that can fill in while Montas is out. Domingo German will likely move to the No. 4 starter, while Clarke Schmidt will likely be the team's fifth.

The New York Yankees will be fine without Frankie Montas

Even without Montas, the Yankees still have a scary starting rotation heading into the 2023 season. It all starts with Gerrit Cole, the team's ace. Cole was the league leader in strikeouts last season.

Carlos Rodon, whom the team acquired in free agency, comes in as a second ace. He's coming off a year where he led the league in FIP (2.25) and strikeouts per nine (12).

Nestor Cortes gives the team another top left-handed starter behind Rodon. Cortes had an excellent 2022 season. He had career highs in almost every single category as he saw significant playing time.

The New York Yankees have one of the best starting rotations in the league. They'll be just fine without Frankie Montas for the first month.

