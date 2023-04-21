Create

New York Yankees fans hopeful Oswald Peraza playing third base means team is moving on from Josh Donaldson: "Now cut Donaldson immediately"

By Nathan Borkowski
Modified Apr 21, 2023 20:05 GMT
New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox
New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox

New York Yankees fans are hopeful that Josh Donaldson's time with the team is coming to an end after Oswald Peraza started at third base. Donaldson has been out with injury for much of the season, but this is the first time they have had a prospect starting in his spot. If Peraza lives up to the lofty expectations fans have for him, he may not be giving that spot back anytime soon.

Donaldson has been one of the most maligned players in baseball over the last few years. The strange part is that most, if not all, off the hate he receives seems to come from Yankees fans. His underwhelming offensive performances, paired with his sometimes grating personality, has rubbed many people the wrong way.

When the Yankees announced their lineup via Twitter on Friday, fans loved what they saw for third base.

New Series on Deck. #RepBX https://t.co/WyL5C7Lup3

The best years of Josh Donaldson's career are almost certainly behind him, while Peraza's are all ahead of him. Donaldson is a former MVP and bona fide offensive juggernaut, but he has not shown that in recent years. Unless he shows he can approach those heights upon his return, this lineup may become the norm.

@Yankees Peraza 3B you did it!! Now cut Donaldson immediately
@Yankees Peraza at 3rd this is all I want in life
@Yankees Ok we will cook with this 💪

This is a huge game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays in which they are giving Peraza his shot. The first matchup between the American League East rivals could set the tone for the series and the rest of the season's battles. Both teams are chasing the Tampa Bay Rays, and neither wants to let them get too far ahead.

@Yankees @BryanHoch OMG PERAZA AT THIRD SEE YA JOSH
@Yankees Boonie to JD after putting Peraza at 3B https://t.co/BLvpzKkJB1
Peraza at 3B might be the best news we’ve gotten all season. twitter.com/yankees/status…

Josh Donaldson was acquired from the Minnesota Twins before the 2022 season, which is partly why he is so heavily scrutinized. Not only is the team paying him a large percentage of its payroll, they gave up assets to get him. That means the standard he is expected to reach is higher than others. Many believe he is not even close to meeting that standard.

Oh shit! Boone finally used common sense! twitter.com/Yankees/status…
Oswald Peraza just sealed Josh Donaldson’s fate twitter.com/yankees/status…
Love lineups with no JD or Hick. Play all the kids. Rather watch them struggle than watch Vets who get massive amounts of money struggle twitter.com/yankees/status…

The New York Yankees are trying out an exciting prospect at Donaldson's position, and fans cannot wait to see how it plays out.

Would the New York Yankees be able to trade Josh Donaldson if neccesary?

Josh Donaldson
Josh Donaldson

If Peraza exceeds expectations and plays his way onto the lineup, the Yankees will have decisions to make. Namely, they won't want to have to pay a bench player as much as they are paying Donaldson.

They would likely attempt to move him via trade in that situation, but there may not be many suitors willing to take on his contract.

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...