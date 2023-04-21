New York Yankees fans are hopeful that Josh Donaldson 's time with the team is coming to an end after Oswald Peraza started at third base. Donaldson has been out with injury for much of the season, but this is the first time they have had a prospect starting in his spot. If Peraza lives up to the lofty expectations fans have for him, he may not be giving that spot back anytime soon.

Donaldson has been one of the most maligned players in baseball over the last few years. The strange part is that most, if not all, off the hate he receives seems to come from Yankees fans. His underwhelming offensive performances, paired with his sometimes grating personality, has rubbed many people the wrong way.

When the Yankees announced their lineup via Twitter on Friday, fans loved what they saw for third base.

The best years of Josh Donaldson's career are almost certainly behind him, while Peraza's are all ahead of him. Donaldson is a former MVP and bona fide offensive juggernaut, but he has not shown that in recent years. Unless he shows he can approach those heights upon his return, this lineup may become the norm.

joe @BurdenBurner @Yankees Peraza at 3rd this is all I want in life @Yankees Peraza at 3rd this is all I want in life

This is a huge game between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays in which they are giving Peraza his shot. The first matchup between the American League East rivals could set the tone for the series and the rest of the season's battles. Both teams are chasing the Tampa Bay Rays, and neither wants to let them get too far ahead.

Trev @YankeeEnjoyer @Yankees Boonie to JD after putting Peraza at 3B @Yankees Boonie to JD after putting Peraza at 3B https://t.co/BLvpzKkJB1

Josh Donaldson was acquired from the Minnesota Twins before the 2022 season, which is partly why he is so heavily scrutinized. Not only is the team paying him a large percentage of its payroll, they gave up assets to get him. That means the standard he is expected to reach is higher than others. Many believe he is not even close to meeting that standard.

The New York Yankees are trying out an exciting prospect at Donaldson's position, and fans cannot wait to see how it plays out.

Would the New York Yankees be able to trade Josh Donaldson if neccesary?

If Peraza exceeds expectations and plays his way onto the lineup, the Yankees will have decisions to make. Namely, they won't want to have to pay a bench player as much as they are paying Donaldson.

They would likely attempt to move him via trade in that situation, but there may not be many suitors willing to take on his contract.

