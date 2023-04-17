New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is set to miss four to six weeks at a minimum with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.
Stanton suffered the injury while pulling into second base after hitting a double in Saturday's victory against the visiting Minnesota Twins. The team placed him on the 10-day injured list on Sunday before he had even gotten tested to determine the severity of the injury.
This is the seventh time since 2019 that the New York Yankees have placed Stanton on the IL. The team acquired Stanton in a trade with the Miami Marlins on Dec. 11, 2017, and his personal best for games played with the Yankees is 158 in 2018. He played 110 games in pinstripes last season.
Stanton's stint on the IL has become something of a yearly ritual that consistently blows a hole in the Yankees' hitting lineup. The 14-year MLB veteran was off to a good start this season, hitting .269 with four home runs and 11 RBIs over 13 games.
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed the hamstring injury to the New York Post, telling the newspaper:
"It’s a blow when Giancarlo’s not in the lineup. But that being said … I do feel like we can mix and match and get it done. And we’ll have to. It’ll require some more guys to step up and play some different roles."
However, Yankee Nation has grown quite tired of Stanton's annual IL trip.
Yankees fans are not going to be happy about some of the Stanton alternatives proposed by Boone. He alluded to the two worst words a New Yorker can hear these days – light-hitting outfielder Aaron Hicks – when listing players who could fill in for the injured slugger to the Post:
"(Willie) Calhoun’s going to get some at-bats against righties in that DH spot. Franchy (Cordero) obviously stepped up here for us early in the season. Hicksy’s gotta play a role. So, we’ll mix and match."
In other words, Stanton's injury will help Hicks keep his job in Yankee Stadium. Those in the Bronx are not happy.
Some of the New York Yankees faithful are attempting to see any kind of bright side. A prolonged Stanton absence could help heralded prospect Oswald Peraza stay in the big leagues.
New York Yankees managing to stay afloat despite injuries
Despite a seemingly endless run of injuries early in the season, the Yankees remain in the midst of the American League East hunt. The team enters the week at 10-6, tied with the Toronto Blue Jays for second in the division and four games off the torrid pace of the Tampa Bay Rays.