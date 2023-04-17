Gerrit Cole got in another strong performance as he shut out the Minnesota Twins in a 2-0 win for the New York Yankees.

In the nine innings Cole pitched, he gave away just two hits and struck out opposition batters ten times. This was fourth career shutout and second complete game this season.

“I think it’s just old school, but we had our work cut out for us today,” Cole said after the game. “We were facing a great team, a great pitcher, so, just more satisfied with the win.”

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks A COMPLETE GAME SHUTOUT FOR GERRIT COLE! A COMPLETE GAME SHUTOUT FOR GERRIT COLE! https://t.co/uvO0g7W4ms

Fans were delighted with the performance. Their concerns about Cole leaking too many home runs is clearly fading away.

Andrew @AndrewJano24 @TalkinYanks Not a no hitter, but this is one of the most impressive pitching performance I have ever seen @TalkinYanks Not a no hitter, but this is one of the most impressive pitching performance I have ever seen

Josh @josh_devries @TalkinYanks “It’s like gasoline in the Ferrari. I love it.” @TalkinYanks “It’s like gasoline in the Ferrari. I love it.”

Gerrit Cole is one of the leaders in the pitching department for New York, having moved to the Big Apple after successful stints in Pittsburgh and Houston. The Yankees signed him to a nine-year, $324 million contract in 2019, the highest ever for a pitcher in the MLB.

Last season, Cole recorded the most strikeouts for the Yanks in a season with 257.

Manager Aaron Boone impressed by Gerrit Cole's stats

The 32-year-old has been exceptional so far this season, pitching at an ERA of 1.40 before last night's game. He had given only 3 hits and 3 ERs. Ten strikeouts against the Twins took his total to 32 for the season, well on course for his own record set last year. The shut-out game has dropped his ERA to 0.95.

Gerrit Cole definitely made the fans happy. But it's not just the fans, as the New York Yankees' management are satisfied with the way their star pitcher is performing.

Manager Aaron Boone complimented the way Cole has been playing recently and praised the use of his fastball.

“He’s had some pretty good stretches for us before,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Add it all up and I feel like he’s in such a good place. I feel like how he’s using his fastball right now I think is just him continuing to evolve and grow as a great pitcher.”

The Yankees are currently 10-6 and sit third in the AL East behind the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays. Up next, they have a marquee clash coming, a three-game series against Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels.

