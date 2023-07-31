Luis Severino provided a brutal self-assessment of his performance after a nightmare outing versus the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Manager Aaron Boone called on the Dominican veteran to help get the Yankees' season back on track. Severino has struggled this year but this was a chance to prove his worth against the American League division leaders and one of the top teams in baseball. Instead, the right-handed had arguably the worst outing of his eight-year MLB career.

After a ruthless Baltimore Orioles offense put up nine runs in just 3.1 innings, Severino said:

"I feel like I am the worst pitcher in the game."

He lasted just 80 pitches, allowed 10 hits, one home runs, two walks and struck out five.

New York Yankees fans had little sympathy for a player who just re-signed to a $15 million contract. Severino has been one of the weak links in an otherwise effective pitching staff this year.

The Yankees went on to lose the game 9-3 and drop to 55-50 on the season. They are now nine games behind the Orioles and trail the Toronto Blue Jays by 3.5 games for the last wild card spot.

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has struggled to make an impact in 2023

Luis Severino of the New York Yankees pitches against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Luis Severino is 2-5 after 12 starts and has completed just 57.2 innings this season. His ERA has ballooned to 7.49 and opposing hitters are batting a whopping .329 against him.

Of the six Yankees starters with more than 10 starts this year, Severino ranks last in ERA, WHIP, batting average against and walks per nine innings.

Surprisingly, this is not the first time Severino has conceded nine runs this year. He managed to last just four innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on July 1 and conceded nine runs on that outing, seven of which were earned runs.

Injuries have limited Severino's appearances this year but he has struggled even when healthy. After 134 starts over eight seasons, Yankees fans seem to have reached the limits with the 29-year-old. Severino is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. If he continues to perform the way he has, it is hard to imagine the Yankees signing him to a long-term deal.