New York Yankees fans are waiting anxiously for some positive news regarding Aaron Judge's injury.

The team captain, who signed a nine-year contract with an annual value of $40 million, has been out of action since tearing a ligament in his right toe against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 3. The organization has provided little information on a possible return date with some suggesting it could still be weeks before he sees the field.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Judge has now gone down to Tampa to continue his rehab, per Aaron Boone

During a recent episode of the Talkin' Yanks podcast, manager Aaron Boone revealed the Judge has traveled to Tampa to continue his rehab. The right-handed slugger was seen running the bases, doing fielding drills and even taking batting practice over the last week. He will look to elevate his training to a new level at the Yankees spring training facility.

New York Yankees fans took to social media to react to the latest injury update with many still frustrated with the situation.

⚾️ Yanks💙🤍 , 🏈Birds🦅0-0 @CabedeloMatthew @TalkinYanks Praying he’s back for the Baltimore series at least by Saturday if everything goes well

Marianne McDonald @Mariann33793704 @TalkinYanks So he won't be there for subway series??

Jimmy Mustache @HoustonSlugger @TalkinYanks That’s another 3 to 4 weeks easily

Temporary Reds Fan @jclif5 @TalkinYanks Hope to see him Sunday night in Baltimore

The offense has understandably struggled after losing a player who contributed 62 home runs, 131 RBIs, 177 hits and 16 stolen bases last season.

The team currently ranks 29th in the league in hits (758), 29th in batting average (.231), 22nd in OPS (.709) and 19th in runs (440).

Despite being out for over half the club's games this season, Aaron Judge has recorded 13.5% of the team's home runs and 9.5% of the team's RBIs. He leads the roster in home runs, batting average, OBP, slugging and OPS.

The New York Yankees will face the New York Mets without captain Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge takes batting practice with live pitching prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium

The Yankees are currently tied for last in the American League East with the Boston Red Sox. Their 53-47 record means they are nine games behind the Batlimore Orioles and 2.5 games out of a wild card spot.

With the Subway Series next on the schedule, the Yankees were hoping to have their leader back. Following the Mets series, the club faces a gruelling schedule consisting of the Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros.

All-Star caliber players like Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo and Josh Donaldson have failed to step up in the absense of Aaron Judge. With just 62 games remaining in the season, the Yankees will need to make adjustments if they hope to have any hope of remaining in the playoff picture.

