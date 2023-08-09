There is no way to sugarcoat the fact that this has been a dismal season for the New York Yankees. This was supposed to be the year the Bronx Bombers put it all together.

The club managed to re-sign 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge and extend Anthony Rizzo in the offseason. They also added All-Star lefty Carlos Rodon. There were high expectations for this team after they retained the core of the 2022 roster that won 99 games.

Instead, the Yankees are on pace to win just 84 games and have one of the worst offenses in the majors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Addison @YankeeWRLD Not sure I could’ve started my morning any worse than reading this sentence pic.twitter.com/IPvcxbQi0F

Despite the poor results, owner Hal Steinbrenner seems content with the management team he has in place.

Per a recent article in NJ.com, general manager Brian Cashman will remain with the club for the foreseeable future. The article states that a source close to Steinbrenner confirmed he has already made the decision to stick with the long-serving executive.

Cashman's recent moves (or lack of moves) have been heavily criticized by the Yankees fanbase with many calling for change. The news that his position is safe will not be well received by many New Yorkers.

New York Yankees fans took to social media to react to the news that Cashman will be around a little longer.

Mario Gomez😁🚂 @marioagomez_1 Well, that settles that. He’s basically apart of the family. Boone is probably going to be the scapegoat if we miss the playoffs. That just killed my mood. twitter.com/yankeewrld/sta…

Scott Magnotta @DanburySco @Yankeelibrarian Not the news I wanted to see getting up that’s for sure … this nightmare will never end

I am untethered and my rage knows no bounds @smarkhenry23 @Yankeelibrarian Ok so they’re telling us it will be a waste of time to watch them in 2024 then.

コイキング of the South @BC_Bryson @YankeeWRLD Only way keeping Cashman is justifiable is if Hal's opening the checkbook and we all know that's not happening

MATTY ODESSA @MattyOdessa26 @Yankeelibrarian It’s not Boone’s fault. Sad he will be the scapegoat and Cashman will once again PASS the BUCK!!!!

NotGreatEnding @Sakroc @Yankeelibrarian The Yankees convincing everyone that Cashman is always safe so don’t even bother questioning it or putting pressure on him is their greatest PR job by far. Stop falling for it and treat him like every other team. #FireCashman

Mario Gomez😁🚂 @marioagomez_1 @YankeeWRLD It’s very frustrating. Next year will be so toxic cause Hal is going under.

John C. Firkel @JohnCFirk @YankeeWRLD I'm 67 - Yankees have won 11 World Championships in my lifetime - becoming more and more doubtful I'll see them win a 12th before I go to the great beyond.

Cashman's recent acquisitions have done little to improve a lineup that is littered with former MVPs and All-Stars.

During the 2022 trade deadline, Cashman traded for starting pitcher Frankie Montas and outfielder Harrison Bader. In the offseason, he invested $162 million to sign pitcher Carlos Rodon. All three of those players have experienced serious injury issues and have spent substantial time on the sidelines.

This year, Cashman chose to remain relatively inactive during the deadline. While AL rivals invested heavily to improve their rosters, the Yankees added relievers Keynan Middleton and Spencer Howard.

The New York Yankees risk missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, talks with manager Aaron Boone in Anaheim

The New York Yankees are currently 59-55 and sit just above the Boston Red Sox at fourth place in the American League East. They trail the first-place Baltimore Orioles by 11.5 games and are currently 4.5 games out of the wild card.

Perhaps the most concerning statistic for the Yankees is that they have won just one of their last 10 series. That came against the lowly Kansas City Royals in mid-July. If they lose to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, that number will increase to 11.

Fans are losing their patience with Cashman and Steinbrenner's unwillingness to act means the team will likely face similar issues in 2024.