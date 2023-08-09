There is no way to sugarcoat the fact that this has been a dismal season for the New York Yankees. This was supposed to be the year the Bronx Bombers put it all together.
The club managed to re-sign 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge and extend Anthony Rizzo in the offseason. They also added All-Star lefty Carlos Rodon. There were high expectations for this team after they retained the core of the 2022 roster that won 99 games.
Instead, the Yankees are on pace to win just 84 games and have one of the worst offenses in the majors.
Despite the poor results, owner Hal Steinbrenner seems content with the management team he has in place.
Per a recent article in NJ.com, general manager Brian Cashman will remain with the club for the foreseeable future. The article states that a source close to Steinbrenner confirmed he has already made the decision to stick with the long-serving executive.
Cashman's recent moves (or lack of moves) have been heavily criticized by the Yankees fanbase with many calling for change. The news that his position is safe will not be well received by many New Yorkers.
New York Yankees fans took to social media to react to the news that Cashman will be around a little longer.
Cashman's recent acquisitions have done little to improve a lineup that is littered with former MVPs and All-Stars.
During the 2022 trade deadline, Cashman traded for starting pitcher Frankie Montas and outfielder Harrison Bader. In the offseason, he invested $162 million to sign pitcher Carlos Rodon. All three of those players have experienced serious injury issues and have spent substantial time on the sidelines.
This year, Cashman chose to remain relatively inactive during the deadline. While AL rivals invested heavily to improve their rosters, the Yankees added relievers Keynan Middleton and Spencer Howard.
The New York Yankees risk missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016
The New York Yankees are currently 59-55 and sit just above the Boston Red Sox at fourth place in the American League East. They trail the first-place Baltimore Orioles by 11.5 games and are currently 4.5 games out of the wild card.
Perhaps the most concerning statistic for the Yankees is that they have won just one of their last 10 series. That came against the lowly Kansas City Royals in mid-July. If they lose to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, that number will increase to 11.
Fans are losing their patience with Cashman and Steinbrenner's unwillingness to act means the team will likely face similar issues in 2024.