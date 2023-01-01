The New York Yankees continue to add depth to the lineup. Willie Calhoun is the latest recruit to join the Bronx Bombers. The 28-year-old outfielder signed a minor league contract and was invited to the big league spring training camp.

The deal comes a few days after the Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tyler Danish to a minor league deal. Calhoun was regarded as a top prospect early in his career but has failed to live up to expectations. Yankees fans will hope that he can find his early-career form and work his way up the 40-man roster.

Although Calhoun has failed to produce in the big leagues over the past few seasons, this could be a gamble that pays off for the organization. Yankees fans took to Twitter to discuss the pros and cons of the move for a team seeking its first World Series since 2009.

joe @BurdenBurner @Feinsand I see this as a W @Feinsand I see this as a W

Willie Calhoun was a rising star and one of the Texas Rangers' top prospects in 2017. At the time, Calhoun has rated the 69 ranked prospect in the league.

After a subpar start in Texas, Calhoun came out swinging in 2019 in what was his breakout season. The left-handed slugger hit .269/.323/.524 with an OPS of .847. Over a stretch of just 83 games, he recorded 21 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Since 2019, he has lacked consistency, and his numbers have dipped. A move to the San Francisco Giants did little to kickstart his career, and he was used predominantly in the minors.

After completing the signing of Carlos Rodon and re-signing Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo, General Manager Brian Cashman seems focused on adding depth. Bringing in Willie Calhoun will provide cover in the outfield for Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks.

Samantha⁷ ⚾️ @xiggy89x @Feinsand That’s how Cashman ends the yr with a depth move @Feinsand That’s how Cashman ends the yr with a depth move 😎

Joe @EIGarySanchez @Feinsand Yankees non-roster signings this off-season would beat the athletics and nationals in a best of 7 series @Feinsand Yankees non-roster signings this off-season would beat the athletics and nationals in a best of 7 series

Many Yankees fans, however, were unimpressed with the underwhelming move that will do little to improve the first-team roster. Some fans even turned to sarcasm to vent their frustrations.

NowThenSports @nowthensports @Feinsand Willie Calhoun and Billy McKinney … Cashman’s big additions to beat the Astros @Feinsand Willie Calhoun and Billy McKinney … Cashman’s big additions to beat the Astros

Overall, the signing is viewed as a positive move. It adds depth to a roster that faced serious injury issues last season. If Calhoun can return to his 2019 form, this may turn out to be a shrewd piece of business by the Yankees organization.

