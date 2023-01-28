The New York Yankees are reportedly interested in free-agent outfielder David Peralta. The team is looking to upgrade left field before the season gets underway. They don't feel comfortable rolling Aaron Hicks out there again as he's been underwhelming over the last two seasons.

Peralta is just the latest outfielder the Yankees have been linked to. Other outfielders the team has been linked to are Jurickson Profar and Bryan Reynolds.

Last season, Peralta split time between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Tampa Bay Rays. It was a solid year for the veteran outfielder. He slashed .251/.316/.415 with 12 home runs.

He wouldn't be a bad fit for the Yankees. Peralta is consistent. He's a career .281 hitter. While it doesn't move the needle, he'd be a reliable option for the team.

"I'd be for it. Not an everyday LF but he posted a 109 OPS+ last year, 118 OPS+ before the trade to TAM. If the NYY want Oswaldo to continue his super-utility then having PEralta in LF isn't the worst thing. Also, having Bader in CF makes any LF job a little easier," one fan tweeted.

"I'd be for it. Not an everyday LF but he posted a 109 OPS+ last year, 118 OPS+ before the trade to TAM. If the NYY want Oswaldo to continue his super-utility then having PEralta in LF isn't the worst thing. Also, having Bader in CF makes any LF job a little easier," one fan tweeted.

"Solid for a short term fix," another fan tweeted.

"Solid for a short term fix," another fan tweeted.

Many New York Yankees fans don't want to see Hicks in the lineup next season. In 130 games last year, he hit .216/.330/.313 with eight home runs.

"Reminds me of when Raul Ibanez was a Yankee, fir the right or ice it could be a solid addition," one fan tweeted.

"I don't care who they get for LF as long as it's not Aaron Hicks!!" one fan tweeted.

Peralta is a solid option for the Yankees. The Pittsburgh Pirates are asking for too much in exchange for Bryan Reynolds. Signing Peralta would allow New York to keep its farm system intact.

The New York Yankees need other players to step up in 2023

AL Championship Series, Game 1: New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros

The Bronx Bombers can't expect another 60-plus home run season from Aaron Judge in 2023. It's just not likely. He'll have another great year, but not at the pace he did last year.

The team is hoping Giancarlo Stanton has a resurgence at the plate next season. They'll also look for Harrison Bader to keep up his hot streak. Bader seemed like the only Yankees player who showed up consistently throughout the playoffs. They're excited to get a full season from him in 2023.

If the New York Yankees can get more consistent play from players outside of Judge, they'll be in good shape. As they see their World Series window open, they will surely look to come out hot in 2023.

