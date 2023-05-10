Aaron Hicks left tonight's game against the Oakland Athletics with hip tightness. The reaction of New York Yankees fans was predictable.

Yankees fans have had little to no regard for Hicks due to his on-field performance. So when he was removed from the game, they were filled with joy. Regardless of the fan reaction, we hope that he has a speedy recovery.

Hicks has started the season on a rough note. Fans are tired of seeing him play poorly. On paper, the team has one of the best offenses in the league. But they have struggled to find consistency at the plate. Much of their offensive woes are due to injuries, but the lack of production from Hicks has been a legitimate issue.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The New York Yankees announced Aaron Hicks' exit from the game via Twitter.

New York Yankees @Yankees Aaron Hicks left tonight's game with left hip tightness. He was examined at Yankee Stadium by Yankees Team Physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad and he will be reevaluated again tomorrow. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Aaron Hicks left tonight's game with left hip tightness. He was examined at Yankee Stadium by Yankees Team Physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad and he will be reevaluated again tomorrow. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The return of Aaron Judge and the emergence of several younger players have made Aaron Hicks' struggles look even worse. He has posted an abysmal .153/.219/.220 slash line with one home run, 4 RBIs, and a -0.7 WAR. Those numbers are not enough to have on an MLB roster.

BronxYankees @BronxYankees1 New York Yankees @Yankees Aaron Hicks left tonight's game with left hip tightness. He was examined at Yankee Stadium by Yankees Team Physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad and he will be reevaluated again tomorrow. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Aaron Hicks left tonight's game with left hip tightness. He was examined at Yankee Stadium by Yankees Team Physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad and he will be reevaluated again tomorrow. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Good, take your time. You are in no rush. twitter.com/yankees/status… Good, take your time. You are in no rush. twitter.com/yankees/status…

Kenn🦋 @KennedyTeta New York Yankees @Yankees Aaron Hicks left tonight's game with left hip tightness. He was examined at Yankee Stadium by Yankees Team Physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad and he will be reevaluated again tomorrow. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Aaron Hicks left tonight's game with left hip tightness. He was examined at Yankee Stadium by Yankees Team Physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad and he will be reevaluated again tomorrow. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Oh man what a shame, such a huge loss for the Yankees twitter.com/yankees/status… Oh man what a shame, such a huge loss for the Yankees twitter.com/yankees/status…

Josh Donaldson's absence from the lineup has led to a lot of Yankees fans taking their frustrations out on Hicks. Obviously, one player isn't solely responsible for the team being in last place in the American League East. But fans need to have a scapegoat. Hicks has become the team's whipping boy.

Ryan🔫 @ryancannon28 @Yankees I just evaluated him and unfortunately he needs the rest of the year off @Yankees I just evaluated him and unfortunately he needs the rest of the year off

Luis Enriquez @Audelo1Luis @Yankees We don't have to risk it, put it on 60 days IL @Yankees We don't have to risk it, put it on 60 days IL

Fans are hoping to see young players like Anthony Volpe and Jake Bauers get more playing time. Volpe and Bauers have shown that they are more than capable of performing well in the majors. They deserve more opportunities than struggling veterans.

Noah Kaye @NoahKaye10 @Yankees he will be fine. he needs the year off just to make sure he’s 100% @Yankees he will be fine. he needs the year off just to make sure he’s 100%

Aaron Hicks may be knocked out of this game, but they won't need him to beat the Athletics.

Should the New York Yankees move on from Aaron Hicks?

Oakland Athletics v New York Yankees

If Aaron Hicks is forced to miss a handful of games, there is no guarantee that he will reclaim his role on the team when he is healthy. If one of these young prospects steps up in his absence, it will be hard to justify bringing Hicks back and giving him regular playing time. Especially with other sluggers like Giancarlo Stanton and Donaldson waiting in the wings.

The New York Yankees have a talented roster. But changes need to be made in order for them to reach their true potential.

Poll : 0 votes