The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins wrapped up their three-game series on Wednesday. Heading into it, the Yankees were down 0-2, losing their first two games as their offense hit a bit of a slump.

The slump ended Wednesday as the Yankees surged to a season-high 12 runs. Five New York hitters had multiple hits on the day as they blew past Minnesota 12-6.

The Bronx Bombers needed this win in the fashion they did it in. They've looked like shells of themselves since Giancarlo Stanton hit the IL with a hamstring strain, especially offensively.

The win on Wednesday improved the Yankees' record to 14-11. They still have a bit of work to do as they sit in fourth place in a tough American League East division.

"Offense woke tf up, now STAY awake" one fan tweeted.

"Back in winning form. Dubs all over in New York!!"

Luke Garrison (SonicHockeyCoolFanAccount) @SHCBackupAcc @Yankees This game we needed really bad. The offense finally realized their struggles and actually did something we didn’t think they do would do in this series. Scoring runs off of hits. It also wasn’t homeruns too, it was singles, doubles. this is the exact kind of offense we want to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @Yankees This game we needed really bad. The offense finally realized their struggles and actually did something we didn’t think they do would do in this series. Scoring runs off of hits. It also wasn’t homeruns too, it was singles, doubles. this is the exact kind of offense we want to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

New York Yankees fans are ecstatic with their team's win over the Minnesota Twins. They see their team's offense starting to wake up, hoping it stays that way. The team is full of elite hitters, even with Stanton on the IL.

YankeesFanDZ @yankees_dz @Yankees I LOVE YOU I TAKE BACK EVERYTHING I SAID LAST NIGHT @Yankees I LOVE YOU I TAKE BACK EVERYTHING I SAID LAST NIGHT

With the Minnesota series out of the way, the Yankees will prepare for their road series against the Texas Rangers on Thursday. Gerrit Cole will get the ball to start the series, while Texas will hand the ball to Andrew Heaney.

New York Yankees needed this win against the Minnesota Twins badly

New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins

Things weren't looking great heading into Wednesday's series' final game against the Minnesota Twins. The team was slumping, missing one of its best bats, and seeing their division rivals play nearly mistake-free baseball.

With this win, the New York Yankees can breathe now. They know what their offense is capable of, even with Stanton on the IL. This should fire them up. The offense doesn't have to come strictly from the bat of Aaron Judge. Multiple guys can contribute at the plate.

Rookie Anthony Volpe has started to get his feet under him. He was one of the brightest points in the game as he went 2-3 at the plate with three RBIs and two walks. He's starting to look comfortable at the plate, which could be a problem for the rest of the league.

If the team can get this type of performance from their guys, they'll be in great shape when Stanton returns.

