On Thursday night, New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader was spotted at the New York Rangers game. He was treated to quite the game as the Rangers took down the Dallas Stars 2-1 in overtime.

During a stoppage of play, Bader was shown on the Jumbotron with a beer in hand. So, naturally, what did Bader do? What everyone else would do in this situation: Down a beer.

Fans at the game cheered him on, and Bader made slight work of that beer. It's safe to assume this wasn't Bader's first time.

Yankees fans who saw the video on Twitter were impressed. They think he represents New York well, and they're excited to get a full season of his work next year.

"Start drawing up the extension papers Cashman," one fan tweeted.

"You love to see it," another fan tweeted.

Fans are ready to see the team's general manager, Brian Cashman, extend Bader after seeing the video. He was one of the only New York Yankees players to perform in the playoffs.

Bader only played in 14 games for the Yankees after being traded there from the St. Louis Cardinals. The outfielder was recovering from plantar fasciitis. While he was healthy in the postseason, he hit .330 with five home runs.

The Yankees got a good outfielder with Harrison Bader. When he's healthy, he's a force to be reckoned with. He also has an above-average glove, taking the pressure off Aaron Judge.

The New York Yankees will have a much better outfield in 2023

AL Championship Series, Game 3: Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees

With the addition of Bader, Judge can now move to the corner outfield spot, where he feels more natural. By moving Judge to the corner outfield, Giancarlo Stanton could stay at DH.

The biggest question mark for the team is who is going to play left field. Aaron Hicks was used a ton in the outfield last year, but his level of play was poor. He hit .216 before suffering a knee injury during the postseason.

The Yankees have mentioned that if they don't find another option for left field, they're fine with rolling out Hicks. They've also shown interest in playing rookie utility man Oswald Peraza out there as well.

It will be interesting to see if the New York Yankees can find a left fielder or if they'll handle it internally.

