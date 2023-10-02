As the New York Yankees head into an uncertain offseason, one thing is clear: Aaron Boone is set to return as the team's manager next season. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Yankees have faith in him, saying that they "view Boone as part of the solution, not part of the problem."

The report that Aaron Boone is expected to return has drummed up mixed reviews among fans. Although some fans hoped that the club would completely clean house, others have pointed out that Boone is not the issue.

It's been a year to forget for Boone as the New York Yankees failed to get anywhere close to their goals. The Bronx Bombers entered the 2023 campaign with World Series aspirations. However, it quickly became clear that the roster was not going to reach those lofty expectations.

Boone has his fair share of critics, with some hoping that the team would take a new direction at the manager position. It's clear that the club underperformed. However, since the report that Boone would be staying on with the team, they have shifted the blame away from the manager.

Many fans have pointed to general manager Brian Cashman for the team's struggles. From the acquisition of underperforming players such as Josh Donaldson to failing to make any major acquisitions before the trade deadline, Cashman has taken the brunt of the fans' frustrations.

A closer look at Aaron Boone's tenure with the New York Yankees

Although 2023 was a difficult season for Boone and the Yankees, the manager has been successful. While he has never led the team to the World Series, he owns a winning record since taking over as manager before the 2018 season.

Since taking over the managerial position from Joe Girardi, Aaron Boone has a 509-361 record over 870 games. If the club can overhaul the roster, many fans believe that Boone could help lead the New York Yankees to success. Still, he will need to prove himself to the fanbase sooner rather than later in 2024, or the crowd may quickly turn on him in true New York fashion.

