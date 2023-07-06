New York Yankees fans are concerned about the health of center fielder Harrison Bader's wrist.

Bader, one of the hottest hitters in the Yankees' lineup, is sitting out Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles after being hit in the wrist by a pitch in Tuesday's crucial American League East matchup against the Orioles.

Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch Boone says it’s just a day off for Harrison Bader. Said “the wrist is fine,” but acknowledged, “He’s a little sore.” Boone says it’s just a day off for Harrison Bader. Said “the wrist is fine,” but acknowledged, “He’s a little sore.”

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone only seemed to fan the flames of doubt that the oft-injured Harrison Bader is okay after he gave the media an update as to the player's condition Wednesday afternoon. He said:

"The wrist is fine (but) he's a little sore. I was going to give him one day (off) in the middle of this homestand and getting hit probably pushed me to today."

Yankees fans, many of whom are not Boone fans to begin with, are doubting the manager's words of comfort.

New York Yankees super-utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa will man center field in Harrison Bader's absence on Wednesday. Yankees Nation has warmed up to Kiner-Falefa's contributions to the team, but many fear that the substitution will become long-term.

Harrison Bader, who was acquired by the New York Yankees from the St. Louis Cardinals last season for pitcher Jordan Montgomery, has already been on the injured list three times this season. He missed the first month of the season with a foot injury and then has been lost to hamstring injuries twice since.

Bader has played just 39 games for the Yankees this season but is a valuable player when he is healthy. For the year, he is hitting .263 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs. However, in the past week, he is hitting .348. Many New Yorkers are asking why, if Bader is fine, is such a hot hitter sitting for such an important game.

Harrison Bader's injury woes precede his days with the New York Yankees

Harrison Bader #22 of the New York Yankees hits a three-run home run to left field in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on July 3, 2023

Bader has been known for two things in his seven-year MLB career: being a hard-nosed player, and not being able to stay healthy.

The one-time Gold Glove outfielder's high for games played in a season is 138, and that came in his rookie season of 2018. He played 128 games in 2019, and 50 of 60 games in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

However, he played just 86 games last season and 39 of the Yankees' 86 games so far in 2023.

