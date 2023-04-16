The New York Yankees answered fans' pleas by calling up heralded infield prospect Oswald Peraza on Sunday. The team announced the move in conjunction with placing outfielder Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

New York Yankees @Yankees Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:



• Placed DH/OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain.

However, as happy as Yankee Nation was at the call-up, the circumstances of his arrival are not the best as the team is losing yet another top player due to injury. Adding to New Yorker's angst is that Peraza's time in the majors may be short as manager Aaron Boone implied that the young infielder will be sent back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre when third baseman Josh Donaldson returns from the IL.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Boone implies that Peraza will be sent back down when Donaldson returns Boone implies that Peraza will be sent back down when Donaldson returns https://t.co/7bQ8HZhGtt

Donaldson, one of the most reviled players on the New York Yankees' current roster, is eligible to be activated on Wednesday.

no u @The_Mick_24 @TalkinYanks Send Donaldson to Siberia please and Keep Peraza up. Pretty simple. dude doesn’t belong in AAA @TalkinYanks Send Donaldson to Siberia please and Keep Peraza up. Pretty simple. dude doesn’t belong in AAA

Hostile TSB @HostileTSB @TalkinYanks It doesn’t even make sense. Let’s send down someone who performed 1000% better than Donaldson. Great job at showing you care more about underperforming players than players that are performing lol @TalkinYanks It doesn’t even make sense. Let’s send down someone who performed 1000% better than Donaldson. Great job at showing you care more about underperforming players than players that are performing lol

Donaldson was placed on the 10-day IL on April 8, but the move was made retroactive to April 6. The 37-year-old veteran suffered a right hamstring injury in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 5. He was batting a scant .125 with one home run, two runs scored and one RBI. Donaldson and similarly light-hitting outfielder Aaron Hicks are public enemy nos. 1 and 2 of the Yankee fanbase.

BiodiversityDad @BiodiversityDad @TalkinYanks Donaldson and Hicks to Mars - again, this roster (and lack of a single World Series appearance since 2009) is exactly the reason more and more Yankees fans have been clamoring for a change at GM for a few years now... @TalkinYanks Donaldson and Hicks to Mars - again, this roster (and lack of a single World Series appearance since 2009) is exactly the reason more and more Yankees fans have been clamoring for a change at GM for a few years now...

Greg Topps @topperharley31 @TalkinYanks Can you please ask Boone why Hicks still commands a spot on this roster while a guy like Peraza is RIGHT THERE? And no more BS about Hicks’ “quality AB’s,” because anyone with eyes can see his AB’s are a dumpster fire… @TalkinYanks Can you please ask Boone why Hicks still commands a spot on this roster while a guy like Peraza is RIGHT THERE? And no more BS about Hicks’ “quality AB’s,” because anyone with eyes can see his AB’s are a dumpster fire…

Graham rogers @Grahamr41237549 @TalkinYanks Hal Steinbrenner is not going to cut his losses with Hicks and Donaldson bc he has money tied up in their contracts. Pathetic. @TalkinYanks Hal Steinbrenner is not going to cut his losses with Hicks and Donaldson bc he has money tied up in their contracts. Pathetic.

Peraza, 22, has been in the Yankees' minor-league system since 2017. He was hitting .290 with four RBIs, two runs scored and five stolen bases in nine games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

He became the apple of New Yorker's eye after hitting .306 with a homer, two RBIs, eight runs scored, and two steals in a brief 18-game call-up at the end of the 2022 regular season. So impressed was the team with his debut, the Yankees placed Peraza on the postseason roster for their run to the American League Championship Series.

Hoodie Rizzo @IPAPapi @TalkinYanks If Peraza is just going to be a taxi squad AAAA guy, then I am sure he could get us bullpen arms or something more permanent. Otherwise, stop eating his options. @TalkinYanks If Peraza is just going to be a taxi squad AAAA guy, then I am sure he could get us bullpen arms or something more permanent. Otherwise, stop eating his options.

Julio j. Martinez @Wholeeohh88 …this team is a joke…if the kid is not part of your future just make good and send him to a place where he can get a chance @TalkinYanks Peraza is the next Andujar…this team is a joke…if the kid is not part of your future just make good and send him to a place where he can get a chance @TalkinYanks Peraza is the next Andujar 😔…this team is a joke…if the kid is not part of your future just make good and send him to a place where he can get a chance

Many Yankee fans are actively lobbying the team to trade Peraza if he's not going to be given a chance in the Bronx. Partially for the sake of the prospect's career, partially because a highly-regarded young player like him could bring good value in a trade return with another MLB team.

Others are hoping the Yankees find a way to deal away Donaldson, but that is unlikely given that he has not produced much offensively since joining the Yankees, and he is in the final season of a four-year, $92 million contract.

New York Yankees in the middle of AL East pack

Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees celebrates after pitching a complete game shutout against the Minnesota Twins

After salvaging a split in their four-game series against the visiting Minnesota Twins on Sunday, the New York Yankees remain smack-dab in the middle of the American League East standings with a 10-6 record this season.

