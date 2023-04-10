New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon and his wife Ashley Rodon welcomed a baby boy, the news of which was shared by Ashley on social media.

With a couple of adorable pictures of the baby, Silo Antonio Rodón, Ashley wrote that their little boy was a secret and they wanted to enjoy this pregnancy only with the family.

So we’ve had a big, little secret. Today we took home our sweet baby Silo. With so much going on this past year we decided to enjoy this pregnancy with our family. What a special little boy we have been blessed with. God knows what we need 🤍 He definitely was one for dramatics, but all is well now and he’s home with us. The best Easter! One we won’t forget 🤍Silo Antonio Rodón 8lbs 10oz - Ashley Rodon

Carlos and Ashley have been receiving immense love from MLB colleagues and fans ever since they broke the news. Bryce Harper's wife Kayla Harper congratulated them, while Kelly Nash commented: "My heart is so full for u guys, Perfect name, perfect baby boy."

Congrats to the Rodons on the birth of their third child!(via @AshleyRodon)

Rodón and Ashley got married in January 2018 and already have a daughter and a son together.

Carlos Rodon & wife Ashley receive immense love from fans on the arrival of their little son

Fans are delighted and are posting lovaeble comments for the couple and their little baby. Netizens are also excited to see the little boy in a pinstripe jersey.

Awww congratulations to them - Ella Seeing Louis x2!| saw Harry & Halsey fan acc

Welcome to Yankee Nation sweet Silo. Congratulations Los and Ash - chris d

Others are excited about Rodon's game:

I’m dying to see the man pitch - Kyle

Congrats! Great, wonderful news! - HoosierVladdy

Some MLB fans are confused and are wondering if Carlos plays for the Yankees.

I forgot that he is in Yankees lol - Baldeagle22

Not even gonna lie, I forgot Rodon was with the Yankees. - TonyTheTiger

Others are worried about Rodon's game:

Okay now. Man up and start throwing - Chris Hartley

Congrats to a Rodon but I worry about where his focus is now. - Harry

Carlos Rodon has previously played for the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants and is a two-time MLB All-Star.

San Francisco Giants v Chicago Cubs

The White Sox selected Rodón with the third overall choice in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft. He debuted in the MLB in 2015 with the White Sox. After the 2021 season, he became a free agent and joined the Giants.

After one season, Rodón chose to opt out of his contract with San Francisco, and following the 2022 campaign, he signed a six-year deal with the Yankees.

