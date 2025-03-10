New York Yankees legend opens up about his role as guest instructor

New York Yankees legend Bucky Dent expressed his excitement regarding his role as a team instructor this spring. Dent, a former player, and manager for the Yankees, discussed his feelings during an interview for YES Network with Meredith Marakovits published on March 10.

Dent had this to say about his role:

“It’s great to be back. The last time I was here… was as manager of the Triple-A team…. It’s been awesome. I really enjoyed it.”

This spring, the Yankees have revived an old tradition by bringing back guest instructors to work with the team during preseason workouts. Dent is no stranger to this tradition as he’s been around the Yanks’ organization for decades.

He spent the bulk of his career in pinstripes, winning back-to-back World Championships in 1977 and 1978. His iconic game-winning homerun against the Boston Red Sox in 1978 came on the tie-breaker game on the final day of the season to give New York the AL East pennant.

Dent’s love for the Yanks’ organization prompted him to declare how much he misses being away from the team, responding when asked about it:

“Of course you do. I spent a lot of years coaching and managing. It’s always nice to come back (Ron) Guidry’s here, Willie’s (Randolph) is here. You get to see some of the other guys and of course some of the new players.”

Dent went on to manifest his optimism this season following last season’s World Series appearance for New York. He made it clear that up-and-coming stars like Anthony Volpe have the talent to lead the Yankees to a new era of success.

New York Yankees revive spring training tradition by bringing back guest instructors

This spring, the Yankees have revived their guest instructor tradition by bringing back former players and managers to work with current team members during the preseason.

This year’s list has included some high-profile names like Jorge Posada, Bucky Dent, Joe Torre, Mike Mussina, and Tino Martinez, along with regular guest instructors Willie Randolph and Ron Guidry. Also, former ace Andy Pettitte maintains a constant presence around the team in his role as a special adviser.

But one name that stood out in particular was former pitching hero Roger Clemens. Clemens was brought in this spring as a special pitching instructor. Clemens has worked with Yankees’ pitchers this spring as they prepare for Opening Day.

However, Clemens’ presence wasn’t just about helping the club’s pitchers get set for the regular season. During a March 4 spring training against the Philadelphia Phillies, Clemens got to share the field with his son Kody.

In a symbolic gesture, Roger and Kody Clements exchanged lineup cards, marking a touching father-son moment. Roger Clemens’ involvement with the Yanks’ organization this spring marks the first time since 2007 that The Rocket is involved with the team in some capacity. Perhaps this opportunity opens a path for Clemens in coaching.

