New York Yankees outright starter Domingo German, several others also cut as part of mass exodus

The New York Yankees want to bounce back after a disastrous 2023 season. They have already started shifting the roster and getting rid of some salaries they do not want to pay.

The Yankees have outrighted six players through waivers. One of these players includes Domingo German, who is coming off a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics in 2023. The other five players include Matt Bowman, Franchy Cordero, Jimmy Cordero, Billy McKinney, and Ryan Weber.

German is the surprising name here. He was one of the few starting pitchers that stayed healthy during the season but had some issues off the field. He was placed on the restricted list after having entered rehab for alcohol issues.

Jimmy Cordero is another name on this list who played a good amount of games with the Bronx Bombers. However, he was suspended in July for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy.

The New York Yankees want to forget about the 2023 season quickly

Not many teams had a more disappointing season than the New York Yankees. They came into the season after generating hype in the offseason after re-signing superstar Aaron Judge and bringing in Carlos Rodon.

The hype was quickly lost as the team struggled to get their starting pitching staff healthy. Rodon did not make his season debut until the middle of July.

The Bronx Bombers started to lose their footing in the division when Judge fell with his toe injury. Losing the face of the franchise for months had a devastating effect on the offense.

The Yankees are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this year. Watch for them to sign some upgrades and look like a brand-new team next season.