New York Yankees show strong interest in four-time Gold Glove outfielder, per MLB insider

The New York Yankees have shown interest in four-time Gold Glove outfielder Kevin Kiermaier. While 34 years old, he is one of the better defensive center fielders in the game.

Kiermaier is a left-handed hitting outfielder, something the Yankees need with the short porch in their home stadium. While he is not a star anymore, he would be a good fit in the Bronx.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kiermaier is coming off a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. During that year, he played in 129 games, hitting .265/.322/.419 with eight home runs, 36 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases.

It is unclear whether he will want a guaranteed multi-year deal or not. He has battled some injuries and is a season removed from hip surgery.

Kevin Kiermaier would be a solid fit with the New York Yankees

Wild Card Series - Toronto Blue Jays v Minnesota Twins - Game One

The New York Yankees will be without rookie star Jasson Dominguez for much of the 2024 season. Dominguez underwent Tommy John surgery in September, which is unfortunate.

Expand Tweet

While fans would love to see Dominguez out there next season, it is not in the cards. Kevin Kiermaier does not have Dominguez's offensive abilities, but he would be a great replacement for his defensive.

The former Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays outfielder showed interest in playing in New York toward the end of the 2023 season. Newsday's Erik Boland reported that Kiermaier told the organization he would be interested in talking with the Yankees.

If they do go with Kiermaier, he will give the team a very dependable player in one of the most challenging positions to play in baseball. This could be huge, given that the team played musical chairs with their outfield lineup for much of the 2023 season.

It will be interesting to see what this team does over the offseason.