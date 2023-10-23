Nick Castellanos and son Liam brings 'Red October' to The Linc amid rousing reception

At the Sunday night NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins, Nick Castellanos was joined by his son Liam in the stands, supporting the Eagles.

While waiting for Monday's NLCS Game 6 at Citizens Bank Park, the two were enjoying some quality time in the Lincoln Financial Field. The Phillies have a chance on Monday to clinch a position in the World Series for the second straight season, as they presently lead the series 3-2 against the D-backs.

As the Phillies' song "Dancing On My Own" played during the game, Nick Castellanos and his son Liam were spotted in the stands on the big screen chanting the anthem with passion. The two got the Eagles fans fired up for their matchup with the Dolphins.

Expand Tweet

"Omg. Nick Castellanos & his son Liam here and they’re playing Dancing on My Own and the entire Linc is singing. I’m not crying. You’re crying" - CindyWeb94

By hitting two home runs in a 10-2 victory against the Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS and two more in a 3-1 victory in Game 4, Castellanos became the first player in postseason history to have back-to-back multihomer games.

Fans made sure to catch this father-son moment throughout this postseason.

Expand Tweet

"This angle of Liam watching the Nick Castellanos home run" - TalkinBaseball_

Liam Castellanos is a fan of Nick Castellanos's hitting

This season, the young fella has been his father's biggest supporter, especially during the postseason. The 10-year-old had the opportunity to take batting practice from the renowned pitcher Roger Clemens during the regular season because his son, Kody, was up from the minors and playing for the Philadelphia Phillies at the time.

Expand Tweet

"Never forget when Liam Castellanos was trying to deflect sunlight in the pitchers face while his dad was batting" - FightinsTalk

He also accompanied his father at the All-Star Game in July. The 10-year-old was also a regular on Phillies TV coverage whenever Nick Castellanos homered while he was present. During the regular season, Liam was present when Nick hit his 200th career home run.

Expand Tweet

"Liam Castellanos’ reaction to his dad hitting his fourth home run in the last two days is everything" - TheAtheleticMLB

Philadelphia currently has many reasons to be happy because both its baseball and football teams are on a roll and have no plans to stop anytime soon.