The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly interested in outfielder Brandon Nimmo. The Blue Jays just traded Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners and are looking at Nimmo as his replacement.

Brandon Nimmo had a good season with the New York Mets in 2022. He didn't miss much time, playing in 151 games. He batted .274 with 16 home runs. He also led the league in triples with seven.

Jon Morosi @jonmorosi The #BlueJays are showing interest in free agent OF Brandon Nimmo, sources say; the trade of Teoscar Hernández has freed up a spot in the Toronto lineup to add the left-handed bat they’ve lacked. @MLB Network @MLB The #BlueJays are showing interest in free agent OF Brandon Nimmo, sources say; the trade of Teoscar Hernández has freed up a spot in the Toronto lineup to add the left-handed bat they’ve lacked. @MLBNetwork @MLB

Brandon Nimmo will fill the hole they have in the outfield after a trade with Seattle. Toronto received two pitchers in return for Hernandez. A relief pitcher named Erik Swanson and a left-handed starting pitching prospect named Adam Macko.

Toronto fans don't think Nimmo is a good enough replacement for Hernandez. Hernandez was an All-Star in 2021 and has been a key component of the team's success. They want the team to go after a bigger name.

"They traded my fav player. Nimmo would be a waste of time... not even Aaron Judge would replace Teoscar. Terrible Trade, " one fan said.

"Either way we still lost this trade," another fan explained.

Toronto Blue Jays fans didn't want the team to get rid of Teoscar Hernandez. He was a fan-favorite in Toronto. During his six seasons with the Blue Jays, he hit .263 with 133 home runs.

While Brandon Nimmo is a great player, fans don't think he'll be a good replacement. If they sign him, George Springer will likely have to move to a corner outfield position. They don't think that's a good idea.

Brandon Nimmo would be a great fit for the Toronto Blue Jays

Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v New York Mets - Game 2

The Toronto Blue Jays have been searching for a left-handed bat to help balance their righty-heavy lineup. Adding a left-handed bat like Brandon Nimmo is perfect for them.

He's a great leadoff hitter who isn't afraid to take some pitches. He has a career walk rate of 13.6%. He's excellent at getting on base in any way that he can.

Besides Aaron Judge, there isn't a better option in centerfield on the market. He won't be cheap, and there will definitely be competition to acquire him, but if Toronto wants an outfielder, this is their best bet.

The Toronto Blue Jays have some decisions to make. Sign Nimmo and move Springer to the corner or find a different way to replace Hernandez.

Poll : 0 votes