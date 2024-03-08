"No more feeding the pigeons!" - Blue Jays fans elated as Joey Votto signs non-roster invite deal with club

Joey Votto is coming home to Canada! According to MLB insider Buster Olney, the potential Hall of Fame first baseman is joining the Toronto Blue Jays on a non-roster deal. The contract signed by the 40-year-old does not guarantee that he will appear for the team at the major league level, it is an important step to him continuing his MLB career.

Although his best days on the diamond might be behind, Joey Votto has proven that he can provide more value for teams than his statistical output. During his run with the Cincinnati Reds, Votto saw himself change from the team's superstar to an invaluable mentor to the team's young stars.

Now, Joey Votto will be looking to play a similar role with the Toronto Blue Jays. Even though there is no guarantee that Votto will reach the MLB roster, he could prove to been incredibly helpful for young Blue Jays stars such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.

Following Buster Olney's announcement that Votto was joining Toronto, a number of Blue Jays fans flocked to social media to share their excitement about the move. Many Blue Jays fans have said that it took long enough as both the club and Votto have been linked together all offseason. Those fans felt that this move should have been announced months ago.

Others have pointed out that Votto signing with the only MLB club in Canada is a homecoming that fans have been waiting years for. Over the course of his 17-year MLB career, Votto has played every season with the Cincinnati Reds, however, he will now jump across the border to join the Canadian club.

Fans are happy that Joey Votto will no longer need to make sad posts online

Votto has been one of the most beloved players during his MLB career thanks not only to his on-field excellence but also his infectious personality. The Toronto Blue Jays slugger has made a name for himself as one of the most personable players in the league. Over his career, there have been dozens of interactions with fans that have made Joey Votto a true fan favorite across the league.

One of the reasons why fans love Votto is the fact that he can poke fun at himself, something he continued to do this offseason. The former Cincinnati Reds MVP posted several sad and lonely pictures of himself online saying how he misses the game.

Some of Votto's posts included him sitting on a bench by himself, going through a car wash, and even going as far as to say that he would stop returning his shopping carts if no one signed him.

