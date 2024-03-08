"No MLB team going near that bum" - Fans challenge idea of Trevor Bauer's return to the big leagues following deal to face Dodgers minor leaguers

Trevor Bauer is scheduled to pitch against his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers . It has been 14 months since the hard-throwing righty appeared on a big league mound after his MLB suspension, which caused the Blue Crew to cut him.

Bauer signed a deal with the Asian Breeze, a travel team from Japan that holds scrimmages against minor league players. Bauer is all set for a Sunday debut with his new team.

Bauer needed a place to pitch this season after no MLB team signed him this offseason. However, he is still looking to make a return on a big league squad in the future.

Baseball fans do not see a future where Bauer signs another contract with a major league team. They roasted the former National League Cy Young Award winner on X.

"Jon, you and I both know no MLB team going anywhere near that bum," one fan posted.

"Pro to rodeo clown!" another fan posted.

Last season, Bauer pitched for the Yokohama DeNa BayStars of the NPB. He finished with an 11-4 record with a 2.59 ERA but only signed a one-year deal ahead of the season, making him a free agent.

Trevor Bauer likely will not face any Dodgers players on the big league roster

The Dodgers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday when Trevor Bauer is expected to debut for the Breeze. Given the team has a spring game scheduled, Bauer likely will not face anybody on the big league roster.

The Breeze is labeled a tryout club, and many players pay to play for the team. However, this is still a chance for Bauer to show everybody he still has what it takes to pitch at this level and potentially sign with an MLB team.

The team is composed of Japanese locals, with a few minor league players looking to make a name for themselves. Certainly, Bauer is the biggest ticket on the squad.

During Bauer's time in the majors, he was an All-Star, MLB first-teamer, NL ERA Leader and Cy Young Award winner in 2020 with the Cincinnati Reds. He was on the rise before he was released by the Dodgers.

It will be interesting to see how well Bauer does on Sunday. Will he look like the pitcher fans saw before making his move internationally or will the opportunity be too much for him?

